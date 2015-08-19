Preview: Mets at Orioles

The New York Mets look to continue their dominance over the host Baltimore Orioles and complete a sweep of the two-game interleague series Wednesday night at Camden Yards. Curtis Granderson swatted a pair of solo home runs as the Mets eased to a 5-3 victory Tuesday to extend their winning streak against Baltimore to nine games.

New York halted a three-game skid to open its nine-game road trip, surviving a pair of bases-loaded walks in the ninth inning by closer Jeurys Familia. Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, including seven multi-hit contests. Catcher Matt Wieters returned to the lineup for the first time since Aug. 11 and collected a pair of hits for the Orioles, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Baltimore sends Ubaldo Jimenez to the mound to oppose rookie Noah Syndergaard, who is seeking his first victory away from home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (7-6, 3.07 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jiménez (9-7, 3.92)

Syndergaard earned the victory by working seven strong innings last time out, permitting three runs on four hits to the Colorado Rockies to boost his home record to 7-1. His road woes continued in his previous turn, when he lasted only four innings and was reached for five runs on eight hits in a loss at Tampa Bay. Syndergaard has surrendered five homers over the last three starts, matching the total allowed in his previous 13 outings.

Jimenez again failed in his bid to put together consecutive strong starts following the All-Star break, giving up four runs on nine hits over five innings in a no-decision against Oakland. He had turned in a magnificent performance in his previous start, blanking the Los Angeles Angels on two hits over eight innings. Jimenez allowed three runs over four innings in a loss to the Mets on May 6, dropping to 2-4 against them in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Granderson set a franchise record with his seventh leadoff homer of the season Tuesday.

2. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is in a 4-for-37 slump but ended a nine-game RBI drought by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

3. The Mets placed Bobby Parnell on 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Las Vegas.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Mets 3