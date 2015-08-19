DeGrom, Mets snap Orioles’ four-game winning streak

BALTIMORE -- New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom doesn’t focus on any statistics. Instead, he simply puts together a plan to keep his pitches down and away from opposing hitters.

It’s a simple strategy that is helping his team make a run to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

DeGrom allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings, Curtis Granderson hit a pair of homers and the Mets took the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-3 victory Tuesday.

New York also snapped the Orioles’ four-game winning streak.

DeGrom (12-6), last season’s National League Rookie of the Year, gave up five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He has allowed seven runs in his past seven starts with the Mets winning each of those games.

“I just try to go up there and put up zeros and let the rest take care of itself,” said deGrom, who lowered his ERA from 2.03 to 1.98.

Granderson passed first baseman Lucas Duda for the team lead in home runs with 22.

An error by Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop on a potential double-play helped the Mets score two crucial runs in the ninth. Schoop’s miscue set up a sacrifice fly by third baseman Daniel Murphy and Baltimore right-hander Brad Brach threw a wild pitch that allowed shortstop Wilmer Flores to score.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia entered and walked home a pair of runs before getting third baseman Manny Machado to ground out to end the game, picking up his 33rd save.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra hit a solo homer in the sixth and now has four (13 overall) since being acquired by the Orioles from the Brewers on July 31.

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-5) had another effective start with little run support. He allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings on 109 pitches.

In his last outing, Gausman gave up three runs over seven innings with a career-high eight strikeouts against Seattle. However, he was outdueled by the Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma, who threw his first career no-hitter.

“Kevin gave us a good chance to win,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We knew there weren’t going to be many opportunities with deGrom out there. As advertised. We’ve seen him before. But Kevin held up pretty well, I thought. Held them in check, finished strong like he’s done his last two or three outings. It was good to see him pitching competitively for us.”

Granderson gave the Mets a 1-0 lead when he belted his franchise-record seventh lead-off homer of the season over the right field scoreboard.

New York increased its lead to 2-0 in the third on an RBI double by Murphy. Schoop appeared to have a play at the plate on Flores, but bobbled the relay throw.

“Yeah, we battled back, but there were some mistakes I made today and I’ve got to be better,” said Schoop, who committed two errors on the night. “I’ve got to play better. Some easy mistakes that I do today that I’ve got to be better for my teammates and better for myself.”

Granderson provided a 3-0 lead with another solo shot in the fifth - his third multi-homer game of the season.

Meanwhile. deGrom retired 11 straight batters before allowing a two-out double to shortstop J.J. Hardy in the fifth. Left fielder Henry Urrutia followed with a single to left but Michael Conforto threw Hardy out at the plate.

“He one of the best in the game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said about deGrom. “I talk to other managers and he is one of the first guys they ask about. He’s very, very good.”

NOTES: C Matt Wieters was back in the Orioles’ starting lineup after missing the previous five games with a right hamstring strain. ... The Mets promoted RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Las Vegas. He will work out of the bullpen. To make room, RHP Bobby Parnell was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 17, with right shoulder tendinitis. ... Baltimore OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) took batting practice in Sarasota, Fla., and could be getting close to a rehab assignment.