Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets attempt to pick up where they left off as they kick off the second half with a 10-game road trip that begins with a three-game series at the San Diego Padres that starts Friday. New York wrapped up the first half with a 10-game homestand during which it went 8-2, taking two of three from both Texas and Atlanta before sweeping a three-game set from Miami. The Mets improved to 25-23 at Citi Field with the surge and climbed within seven games of Washington and the Braves for first place in the National League East.

The offensively challenged Padres entered the All-Star break on the heels of a 2-5 road trip that saw them score a total of five runs in the losses. San Diego, which set a major-league record for the lowest batting average in a month by hitting .171 in June, ended the first half with back-to-back 1-0 defeats at Los Angeles and also suffered 2-1 losses to the Dodgers and Colorado during its trek. Despite their struggles at the plate, the Padres are third in the NL West - 12 games behind first-place Los Angeles.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-8, 3.99 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.47)

Colon looks to snap a three-start losing streak as he enters what could be one of his final starts for New York with the July 31 trade deadline quickly approaching. The 41-year-old Dominican has allowed 13 runs over 21 innings during his skid, which has followed an eight-game unbeaten streak during which he posted six victories while yielding two or fewer earned runs in each outing. Colon evened his career record versus the Padres at 2-2 and lowered his ERA to 1.78 on June 13, when he limited San Diego to two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 frames.

Kennedy has been outstanding over his last three starts, allowing one run in triumphs over Cincinnati and Colorado before settling for a no-decision at the Los Angeles Dodgers despite scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings. The 29-year-old, who also could be on the move before the end of the month, has surrendered a total of 14 hits over 21 frames during his unbeaten streak. Kennedy fell to 4-2 lifetime against the Mets after yielding three runs over 5 1/3 innings at New York on June 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has been shut out 15 times thus far this season.

2. Mets 3B David Wright has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-25 (.440) with two home runs and seven RBIs in that span.

3. The Padres are second in the NL and fourth in the majors with a 3.18 team ERA and lead the league with a 2.09 mark since June 18.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Padres 1