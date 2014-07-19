Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets attempt to continue their surge as they visit the San Diego Padres for the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. New York completed the first half of the season with an 8-2 homestand and picked up where it left off by posting a 5-4 triumph over San Diego in the series opener. Travis d‘Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles, including one in the ninth inning that snapped a tie after the Mets squandered an early 4-0 lead.

A stint in the minors appears to have done a world of good for d‘Arnaud, who is hitting .318 (21-for-66) with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games since returning. San Diego lost for the eighth time in 10 contests but finally received some offense, scoring four times in the fifth inning after going 25 frames without a run. The Padres will have to forge on without All-Star closer Huston Street, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for four prospects Friday night.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (4-1, 2.56 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (7-10, 2.85)

Gee made a triumphant return from a two-month absence due to a strained lat, allowing one run and six hits over seven innings in a victory over Atlanta on July 9. The 28-year-old was just as impressive prior to the injury, going 3-1 while yielding three runs or fewer in each outing during a five-start span — including three scoreless efforts of six or more frames. Gee is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in three career starts against San Diego, giving up a total of three runs over 20 innings.

Ross once again was the victim of little-to-no run support Sunday as he suffered the loss in a 1-0 defeat at the Los Angeles Dodgers despite allowing just one run in seven innings. The 27-year-old All-Star has yielded fewer than three earned runs 14 times this season but is just 6-6 in those outings and has received two or fewer runs of support in 11 turns, going 1-9 in those contests. Ross made his only career start against New York on Aug. 15, 2013, but did not factor in the decision despite giving up one run in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York LHP Jon Niese (shoulder) had a bullpen session Friday and hopes to be activated from the disabled list to start at Seattle on Monday.

2. San Diego INF Chris Nelson made a successful debut for his new team Friday, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI after having his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day.

3. D‘Arnaud has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, registering three multi-hit performances in that span.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Padres 2