Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets kick off a seven-game road trip Monday when they visit the San Diego Padres for the opener of a three-game series. New York has not fared well away from home this season, winning only seven of its 22 road contests.

The Mets have lost seven consecutive games as the visitors, including three at Pittsburgh from May 22-24 in which they scored a total of four runs. New York avoided being swept by Miami at home on Sunday as Ruben Tejada’s RBI double in the seventh inning snapped a 3-3 tie and made Bartolo Colon the first eight-game winner in the National League. San Diego earned a split of its four-game home set versus Pittsburgh with a 7-1 triumph on Sunday as Will Middlebrooks homered and drove in three runs while former Pirate Clint Barmes went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Andrew Cashner hopes his team can duplicate the offensive output Monday as the Padres have scored fewer than two runs in five of his last seven starts.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (5-4, 2.71 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-7, 3.00)

DeGrom delivered his third straight strong performance Tuesday but came away empty-handed, settling for a no-decision against Philadelphia despite allowing only two runs in 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine. It marked the seventh time in 10 starts this season the 26-year-old reigning NL Rookie of the Year yielded fewer than three runs. DeGrom - who never has faced San Diego - has struggled on the road this year, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three outings.

Cashner snapped his six-start winless streak Wednesday, allowing three runs and eight hits over seven innings at the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old pitched well during his drought, surrendering more than three earned runs only once while working at least six frames each time. Cashner has posted an 0-1 record and 4.26 ERA in six career appearances (one start) versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tejada has hit well since being moved to third base, going 5-for-12 with four RBIs in three starts at the position.

2. San Diego RHP Josh Johnson, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014, played long toss on Sunday but is not yet scheduled to begin a rehab assignment.

3. New York OF Michael Cuddyer is 4-for-14 with a double, a homer and three RBIs versus Cashner.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Padres 1