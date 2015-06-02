Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets have struggled on the road and look to correct those issues during a seven-game road trip. New York got off to a strong start in that quest when it posted a 7-0 rout of the San Diego Padres in Monday’s opener of a three-game series.

The Mets improved to 8-15 on the road as Jacob deGrom pitched eight shutout innings of two-hit ball and second baseman Daniel Murphy went 4-for-5 and scored three runs. New York moved into a virtual tie for first place in the National League East with the Washington Nationals and is bracing for news on injured David Wright. The veteran third baseman hasn’t played since April 14 and has been sidelined with hamstring and back issues and is scheduled to meet with manager Terry Collins on Tuesday. Slumping San Diego is 2-3 on a seven-game homestand and has lost 11 of its last 17 overall contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (2-2, 1.82 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-5, 7.15)

Syndergaard has performed well in his four major-league outings and has allowed just five earned runs after a scoring change by Major League Baseball took away two Monday, dropping his ERA from 2.55 to 1.82. He turned in his best effort while beating Philadelphia in his last turn when he pitched 7 1/3 innings of six-hit shutout ball. After walking four batters in his big-league debut, Syndergaard has issued just one in 19 1/3 innings over his last three starts.

Kennedy has been miserable during most of his eight starts and has served up 12 homers in 39 innings after allowing 16 in 201 innings in 2014. He has lost four consecutive starts and Pittsburgh torched him for seven runs and seven hits — including three homers — in 3 2/3 innings Thursday. Kennedy is 4-2 with a 4.66 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are expected to activate 1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) from the disabled list Tuesday.

2. Mets 1B Lucas Duda (knee) sat out the opener and hopes to be in the lineup Tuesday.

3. San Diego is 8-12 since CF Wil Myers (wrist) went on the disabled list and Myers may take batting practice in the middle of the week.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Padres 4