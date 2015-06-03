Preview: Mets at Padres

Dillon Gee returns to the New York rotation for the first time in exactly a month when the Mets close a three-game set against the host San Diego Padres. Gee has been sidelined with a groin injury and is winless in five starts this season.

While Gee is back in the fold, New York still doesn’t know when third baseman David Wright might play again. Wright has been rehabbing his injured back in Los Angeles — and hoping to avoid major back surgery due to spinal stenosis, a condition where the spine narrows — and traveled down to San Diego to provide updates on his status. “It’s easy to speculate,” Wright, who last played April 14, told reporters. “But from the moment that I was diagnosed with this, the information-gathering stage, there’s never been a question in my mind that not only am I going to come back, but I‘m going to come back sooner rather than later.” The teams have traded easy victories over the first two games — New York posted a 7-0 win in the opener and the Padres recorded a 7-2 victory Tuesday.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (6-0, 3.69)

Gee allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts prior to the injury. He has struck out 20 and walked eight while opposing batters are hitting .280 against him. Gee is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

San Diego has won the last six games started by Shields and is 8-3 when the free-agent signee is on the hill despite the fact he has allowed 15 homers, tied for most in the majors. He received a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his most-recent outing when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings Friday. Shields won his lone career start against New York, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings for Tampa Bay in 2009.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 1B Yonder Alonzo (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list Tuesday and went 3-for-4 and scored twice.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson, who is 3-for-22 over his last six games, is batting .119 with 14 strikeouts in 59 career at-bats against Shields.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton (eight at-bats, four strikeouts) and RF Matt Kemp (six at-bats, four strikeouts) are hitless in 14 at-bats in the series.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Mets 2