Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets have been racking up victories of late and attempt to add to their success when they open an 11-game road trip Thursday against the San Diego Padres. The Mets have won 13 of their last 16 games after rolling to an 8-0 home victory over Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lucas Duda slugged two of New York’s four homers in Wednesday’s triumph and belted three in the three-game series against the Braves to raise his season total to seven. Mets starter Jacob deGrom had a superb outing versus the Padres in his lone career start against them on June 1 as he yielded two hits over eight scoreless innings en route to victory at Petco Park. San Diego has lost seven of its last 11 games, and Wednesday’s 2-0 setback against Colorado marked its eighth shutout defeat in just 28 contests. Matt Kemp has been immune to the Padres’ offensive struggles, batting .378 with three home runs and nine RBIs over his last 11 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-0, 1.02 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (2-1, 4.61)

DeGrom missed time with a lat injury and family issues but has been superb on the three occasions he’s taken the mound. He didn’t allow an earned run while beating San Francisco in his last start, when he gave up just two hits over six innings. The 27-year-old deGrom has struggled with Melvin Upton Jr. (3-for-6) while handcuffing Christian Bethancourt (0-for-7).

Rea has won back-to-back decisions, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing. He gave up two runs and four hits over six innings in the victory over Los Angeles and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts. Rea has experienced control issues, handing out 13 walks in 27 1/3 frames while posting a 1.57 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright sat out Wednesday to rest his chronically sore back but is expected to be in Thursday’s lineup.

2. San Diego 2B Jemile Weeks went 0-for-9 in three games against Colorado and is just 2-for-25 over his last eight contests.

3. New York RF Curtis Granderson is just 3-for-22 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Padres 1