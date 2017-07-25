Preview: Mets at Padres

If Jacob deGrom could somehow start two out of every three games, the New York Mets likely would be buyers instead of sellers this week as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. Alas, deGrom won’t be available Tuesday as New York continues its four-game set against the host San Diego Padres, who had few answers for the ace in a series-opening 5-3 loss.

DeGrom tossed eight strong innings en route to his eighth straight victory as the Mets won for the fifth time in six contests. New York is 13 games out of first place in the National League East and has several players on the trade block - including closer Addison Reed, Lucas Duda and Jay Bruce, who added to his value Monday by going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. San Diego began dealing on Monday, sending starter Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter to Kansas City for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and infielder Esteury Ruiz. The rebuilding Padres received a boost Monday from Hunter Renfroe, who belted two home runs and is batting .310 with four blasts and eight RBIs over his last 15 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (4-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26)

Lugo pitched into the seventh inning for the second straight start on Thursday, when he held St. Louis to one run over 6 2/3 frames. The 27-year-old has performed well on the road, going 6-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts) away from home. Lugo, who is making his second career appearance against San Diego, owns a 9-2 record and 3.32 ERA over his last 14 starts dating back to Aug. 25, 2016.

Chacin won his third consecutive decision on Thursday, allowing two runs and four hits over six innings in a 5-2 victory over San Francisco. The Venezuelan has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres, giving up fewer than three earned runs in seven of his last eight outings. Duda is 3-for-6 with two homers against Chacin, who is 1-5 with a 6.50 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) versus the Mets.

Walk-Offs

1. Padres SS Erick Aybar could miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a fractured left foot.

2. The Mets placed Zack Wheeler on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm and recalled fellow RHP Tyler Pill from Triple-A Las Vegas.

3. Chacin is 5-2 with a 1.94 ERA in 10 starts at Petco Park this season.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Mets 3