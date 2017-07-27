Preview: Mets at Padres

The rebuilding San Diego Padres are hoping to reach the postseason by 2020, and they might be ahead of schedule. The Padres’ young nucleus is trending in the right direction heading into Thursday’s finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets, who are looking to win their first series in San Diego since 2011.

After opening the series with back-to-back losses, San Diego improved to 28-26 over their last 54 games with a 6-3 victory Wednesday as Manuel Margot blasted a two-run homer and fellow rookie Luis Torrens tripled in three runs. “We’ve got a long way to go,” manager Andy Green told reporters. “But what we have is guys that want to improve, who want to be around each other and enjoy coming to the ballpark every day. When you have that, you’re going to be better than people expect.” Like the Padres, New York has several players who could be on the move before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, including closer Addison Reed and right fielder Jay Bruce. Reed has converted 12 straight save opportunities for the Mets, who have won six of their last eight contests but sit 13 games back of first place Washington in the NL East.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Chris Flexen (MLB debut) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

Flexen will be called up from Double-A Binghamton to start in place of Zack Wheeler, who landed on the disabled list last week with a stress reaction in his right arm. The 23-year-old Flexen is 6-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 63-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 61 1/3 innings between High A and Double A this season. “He’s pitching very well,” manager Terry Collins told reporters. “He’s had some very, very good starts in Binghamton. And we’re anxious to see him, very anxious.”

Perdomo hit his third triple of the season but received a no-decision against San Francisco on Saturday after allowing four runs (one earned) over six frames. The 24-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has won four of his last seven starts after failing to record a victory in his first 10 starts this season. Perdomo is making his first appearance against the Mets but owns a 4-1 record and 3.76 ERA in six career starts against NL East opponents.

Walk-Offs

1. New York 2B Neil Walker (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list this weekend in Seattle.

2. San Diego INF Yangervis Solarte, who has been out since June 21 with a left oblique strain, could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week.

3. Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (hamstring) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Binghamton.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Mets 4