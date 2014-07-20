Padres 2, Mets 1: Seth Smith’s infield single with two outs in the ninth inning plated pinch-runner Cameron Maybin as host San Diego took the rubber match of the three-game series.

Vic Black (2-3) started the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Carlos Quentin. Black failed to field a sacrifice by Alexi Amarista but got Chase Headley to hit into a double play before reliever Josh Edgin was unable to get a handle on Smith’s soft comebacker, allowing Maybin to score the winning run.

Smith collected three hits and Yasmani Grandal belted a solo homer for the Padres, who flirted with pitching the first no-hitter in franchise history as Odrisamer Despaigne worked into the eighth inning without allowing a hit. The Cuban right-hander worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks before Joaquin Benoit (4-2) tossed a perfect ninth for the win.

David Wright drove in the lone run for the Mets, who had won their previous four series. Zach Wheeler produced another strong effort, allowing one run and eight hits over six frames.

Despaigne loaded the bases in the seventh on two walks and a hit batsman but escaped the jam by retiring Ruben Tejada on a comebacker. The 27-year-old struck out the first two batters in the eighth before All-Star Daniel Murphy laced a double into the left-center field gap to break up the no-hitter, and Wright followed with a ground single up the middle to tie the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mets have not been held without a hit since Sept. 8, 1993, when Darryl Kile accomplished the feat in Houston. ... San Diego wasted a leadoff triple by Will Venable in the eighth as Mets RHP Jeurys Familia struck out Chris Denorfia and issued an intentional walk before inducing Chris Nelson to ground into an inning-ending double play. ... Agnes McKee, the widow of a World War II veteran, threw out the ceremonial first pitch four days after celebrating her 105th birthday.