'Little League homer' keys Mets' win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Yoenis Cespedes didn't want to swing.

"I really wanted to hold the swing back and I couldn't," the Mets left fielder said Tuesday night after his check-swing, opposite-field triple led to two runs and a "Little League homer" that gave the New York Mets a second straight victory over the San Diego Padres, 6-5, at Petco Park.

"That swing was one of the flukier things I've seen," Padres manager Andy Green said of the tiebreaking sequence.

Curtis Granderson was on first with two outs in the seventh and the score tied 4-4.

Padres right-handed reliever Phil Maton threw the right-handed Cespedes a high, outside fastball on a 1-0 count. Cespedes stopped his swing, but the pitch hit the bat, the ball looping over the head of first baseman Wil Myers and landing just inside the right field foul line, then rolling into the right field corner.

Granderson, who hesitated for a second, scored from first with the go-ahead run. As Cespedes headed to third, Myers took the relay from right fielder Hunter Renfroe and threw wildly in an attempt to get Cespedes. When the ball got away, Cespedes headed home and scored when Padres catcher Hector Sanchez couldn't corral the throw from left fielder Jose Pirela.

"Up and out of the strike zone, it hits the bat and lands fair by inches," Green said.

"First of all, when the ball landed, Grandy wasn't sure if it was fair or foul," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We send Granderson, and I think they had a play on Cespedes, which they did. Then the overthrow."

While Granderson's run gave the Mets the lead, New York ultimately needed Cespedes' run.

For the second straight night, the Padres mounted a rally against Mets closer Addison Reed only to fall short.

Cory Spangenberg singled to open the ninth and scored on shortstop Dusty Coleman's first major league hit, a two-out double. Reed then retired Pirela on a grounder to third for the final out, which also ended Pirela's 11-game hitting streak.

Cespedes finished the night with a homer, a double and a triple in four at-bats. He had three RBIs and two runs. Although he needed a single for the cycle, Cespedes left the game after scoring the Mets' final run because of tightness in his quads.

"It was more fatigue," Cespedes said. "I felt it after I touched second. I'm not too worried."

Granderson started the winning rally with a one-out single off left-handed reliever Jose Torres (5-3), who was replaced by Maton after retiring Asdrubal Cabrera on a fly to center.

Mets starter Seth Lugo (5-2) got the win after allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings. Reed, a product of San Diego State, got his 18th save of the season.

The lead changed hands three times before the Padres tied it at 4 on Myers' sacrifice fly to deep center in the fifth.

Right-hander Kyle Lloyd made his major league debut as the Padres' starter some five hours after landing in San Diego from Triple-A El Paso.

Lloyd retired the first two hitters he faced before Cespedes gave the Mets a 1-0 lead on a 375-foot homer to left, his 10th of the season.

The Padres responded with two homers in the third against Lugo to take a 3-1 lead.

Renfroe opened the inning with his third 400-foot-plus homer in as many at-bats, a 405-foot drive that landed at the far end of the lower balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building. The home run was the 20th of the season for Renfroe, who on Monday hit a blast that landed on the roof.

Manuel Margot singled with one out and scored on Rule 5 rookie Allen Cordoba's fourth homer, a 384-foot drive to left center.

The Mets began getting to the 26-year-old Lloyd in the fourth. Jay Bruce and T.J. Rivera (a swinging bunt) opened the inning with back-to-back singles. After Lucas Duda and Jose Reyes lined out, Travis d'Arnaud, the No. 8 hitter, singled home Bruce to make it 3-2.

The Mets tied the score when Granderson and Cabrera opened the fifth with back-to-back doubles. Kirby Yates replaced Lloyd and gave up a go-ahead double to Cespedes. But with Cespedes running, Bruce lined into a double play.

Lloyd, who relies on a cut fastball with a top velocity under 90 mph, allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four-plus innings.

"It's pretty surreal," said Lloyd, who arrived at Petco Park less than four hours before the first pitch because of flight delays from El Paso. "The first inning was weird. It's been a long road. To get here means a lot."

Lugo yielded eight hits, including two homers, and no walks while striking out one.

NOTES: The Mets are promoting RHP Chris Flexen, 23, from Double-A Binghamton to make his major league debut Thursday night in the series finale at San Diego. ... The Padres pushed the scheduled start of RHP Jhoulys Chacin back a day to Wednesday after he reported back discomfort on Monday. Chacin said he was good to go Tuesday, but the Padres had already told RHP Kyle Lloyd that he would be making his major league debut as the starter against the Mets. Lloyd was the eighth Padre to make his big league debut this season. ... Mets RHP Jacob deGrom missed by a foul tip of becoming the 82nd player in major league history (and third Met) to throw an immaculate inning (striking out the side on nine pitches) Monday night. In the first inning, deGrom struck out San Diego LF Jose Pirela, 2B Carlos Asuaje and 1B Wil Myers.