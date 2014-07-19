d‘Arnaud’s single gives Mets win in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- It was not so much that Travis d‘Arnaud drove in the winning run for the New York Mets on Friday night at Petco Park.

It was who he drove it in against.

D‘Arnaud’s two-out single in the top of the ninth off San Diego Padres reliever Joaquin Benoit snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the surging Mets a 5-4 win -- their fourth straight victory and ninth in their last 11 games.

But the fact that right-hander Benoit was pitching the ninth for the Padres was as big a story as D‘Arnaud’s game-winning hit.

During the game, the Padres traded All-Star closer Huston Street and minor league closer Trevor Gott to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for four minor league prospects -- Triple-A second baseman Taylor Lindsey, Double-A relief pitcher R.J. Alvarez, Class A shortstop Jose Rondon and Class A starting pitcher Elliott Morris.

“This was a big move,” said A.J. Hinch, one of three interim general managers of the Padres. “Changes happen. We are happy to add the talent we have.”

Street, who represented the Padres in the All-Star Game earlier this week as a late addition to the National League team, was 1-0 with a 1.09 ERA and 24 saves in 25 chances for the Padres this season.

“If I was going to be traded, Anaheim was one of the places I wanted to go,” Street said after the game. “But I love this place. I’d come back. Three of the best years of my life were as a Padre.”

Street knew something was up as early as the second inning Friday. Then he got a call in the bullpen during the game from Padres manager Bud Black telling Street he probably wouldn’t be working Friday. Benoit got the call in the ninth, which was Street’s inning.”

Right fielder Curtis Granderson opened the ninth by drawing a walk from Benoit and moved to third on a pair of infield outs. Benoit then walked first baseman Lucas Duda to pitch to d‘Arnaud, who drove home Granderson with a sharp, opposite-field single grounded through the right side on a full-count pitch.

“I just tried to put a good swing on it,” said d‘Arnaud, who also singled home Granderson in the Mets’ three-run first. “Fortunately, it found a gap.”

D‘Arnaud had the second three-hit game of his career in the same ballpark where he made his Major League debut last Aug. 17. “That was my first thought all day today,” said d‘Arnaud.

Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia (2-3) was credited with the win while Benoit (3-2) suffered the loss. Right-hander Jenrry Mejia picked up his 11th save for the Mets.

The Padres scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth against Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon to end a 25-inning scoreless streak and tie the game.

A double steal by center fielder Will Venable and first baseman Jake Goebbert set up back-to-back, run-scoring singles by second baseman Chris Nelson (who was purchased from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day) and shortstop Alexi Amarista. Third baseman Chase Headley’s two-out single scored Nelson and Amarista.

The Mets struck for three runs in the first against Padres right-handed starter Ian Kennedy and added a fourth run in the third.

Granderson opened the game with a single to center. But Kennedy retired the next two hitters and was one strike away from getting out of the first when he hit Duda on the foot with a pitch. D‘Arnaud singled home the first run and center fielder Juan Lagares hit a two-run single.

Duda doubled in the third and scored on Kirk Nieuwenhuis’s ground out to second.

Both Colon and Kennedy allowed four runs in five innings. Colon, who retired the first eight Padres he faced and had allowed only one hit when Venable led off the fifth with a single, gave up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Kennedy allowed six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

NOTES: The Mets, who went 8-2 going into the break, have not had a winning record after the All-Star break since going 38-29 in 2008. They were 33-38 in the second half last year and 28-48 after the All-Star break in 2012. ... Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko (out since June 4 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot) and RHP Nick Vincent (out since June 12 with shoulder fatigue) began rehab assignments with Triple-A El Paso Friday. ... RHP Andrew Cashner (out since June 21 with right shoulder soreness) will start a throwing program Saturday. ... The Mets 26 homers over the last 25 games of the first half were the most in the National League.