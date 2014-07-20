Padres stymie Mets in 6-0 victory

SAN DIEGO -- Tyson Ross uses his slider more than any other pitch.

But after realizing he “didn’t have my best slider” Saturday night, the 6-foot-5 San Diego right-hander went to his fastball and changeup more while throwing seven shutout innings against the New York Mets at Petco Park.

Ross and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout and the Padres equaled their season high with three homers in a 6-0 victory.

Ross, who represented the Padres on the National League All-Star team, allowed four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in seven innings while improving to 8-10 and lowering his earned run average to 2.70.

“Tyson was in command tonight,” Padres manager Bud Black said after Ross stretched his scoreless innings streak at Petco Park to 19 dating to June 27. “His fastball command is improving and we saw a couple good changeups tonight.”

Ross said that was by demand.

“I don’t know why the slider was off, but it was,” Ross said. “So I improvised as best I could.”

It was pretty good.

Ross didn’t allow a hit until Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud led off the fifth inning with a dribbler that hit the third base bag. The only Met to reach base in the first four innings was Mets starting pitcher Dillon Gee on a walk.

Ross’ only jam came in the seventh with the Padres leading 5-0. After a one-out single by Mets first baseman Lucas Duda, Ross walked left fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis with two outs ahead of a bases-filling single by center fielder Juan Lagares.

But Ross struck out shortstop Ruben Tejada for his third strikeout in the inning to keep the shutout going.

“I put myself in a hole in the seventh,” Ross said. “But I made a couple good pitches when I had to.”

Black said, “For the last month or so, Tyson has pitched like a front of a rotation pitcher.”

Meantime, the Padres opened a 4-0 lead against Gee (4-2), who had won his three previous decisions. Gee allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Two of the runs came on solo homers.

“It was a little weird, just a bad night,” said Gee, who had given up only one homer in his first six starts. “I wasn’t locating well for a while. I was pitching behind guys and that’s tough to do.”

First baseman Yasmani Grandal put the Padres on the board with a 440-foot homer to right-center field on a 3-and-1 fastball from Gee. Grandal’s eighth homer of the season was also the longest at Petco Park this year.

The Padres added two runs in in the third inning.

Catcher Rene Rivera opened the inning with a single but was forced out at second by Ross. Shortstop Alexi Amarista followed with a single to left with Ross stopping at second. Third baseman Chase Headley lined a single to left center. Ross scored on the hit and Amarista scored when Nieuwenhuis threw to third, where no Met was covering.

Right fielder Will Venable extended the Padres’ lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning with his third homer of the season -- and first since June 10. Venable’s 350-liner into the seats in right came on a two-ball offering from Gee.

Left fielder Seth Smith greeted right-handed Mets reliever Carlos Torres with a home run leading off the fifth -- a 374-foot drive to right on a two-ball pitch. It was Smith’s team-leading 11th homer of the season and his eighth at Petco Park.

The shutout was the seventh of the season by Padres pitchers and the second against the Mets, who have been shut out eight times this season.

NOTES: The Mets’ 5-4 win Friday night was their fourth straight win in a one-run game. They are 14-20 in one-run decisions this season. ... The Mets are 13-6 in the last 19 games started by 3B David Wright. ... The Padres activated RHP Nick Vincent from the disabled list (out since June 12 with shoulder fatigue) Saturday to replace RHP Huston Street on the 25-man roster. Street was traded to the Angels Friday. ... The Padres are 30-5 this season when scoring four or more runs.