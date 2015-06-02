deGrom, Mets dominate Padres

SAN DIEGO -- New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was worried while he was getting loose before Monday’s game at Petco Park.

“Honestly, when I was warming up, I wasn’t throwing the ball where I wanted at all,” he said. “I said, ‘Oh no, I better get it under control when I get out on the mound.'”

Whatever happened during his walk from the bullpen was the right tonic for the Mets.

DeGrom pitched eight scoreless innings as New York breezed past the Padres, 7-0.

DeGrom (6-4) gave up two hits and no walks while striking out eight.

He allowed a single to shortstop Clint Barmes in the sixth inning, a clean ground ball hit to right field, and a hit by third baseman Will Middlebrooks that went off shortstop Wilmer Flores’ glove in the eighth.

“This probably was one of the best games I’ve seen him pitch,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “His command tonight, changing speeds, he was really good.”

So was the Mets’ offense, led by second baseman Daniel Murphy’s home run, one of his four hits that were good for three RBIs. Third baseman Ruben Tejada collected a season-high three hits.

However, the star was deGrom, whose 105-pitch outing helped the Mets snap their seven-game road losing streak. Sean Gilmartin pitched a perfect ninth to give deGrom his first road win in four decisions this season.

DeGrom tried to ignore the fact that he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

“I knew what was going on but I tried not to think about it,” he said.

Think about this: It was the three-year anniversary of Johan Santana throwing the only no-hitter in Mets history. Collins left Santana for 134 in that game. The left-hander landed on the disabled list later that season, and he hasn’t pitched in the majors since.

“I was just thinking to myself this could be a night to sit back and watch what happens; he pitched a great game,” Collins said of deGrom.

Meanwhile, Padres starter Andrew Cashner (2-8) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, charged with six runs (five earned) on a career-high 11 hits. He also struck out a career-high 12 batters without issuing a walk.

“It was a weird one,” Cashner said. “I thought I had some of my best stuff I’ve had this season. Some balls just fell in. Really, the main mistake was just the home run, I hung a slider.”

Padres manager Bud Black saw the bad and good.

“Cash was on in spurts,” he said. “We saw Cash make some pitches, but Tejada and Murphy really killed him. Those guys put a hurting to us.”

Still, it was deGrom, and his fastball in the mid to high 90s, that kept the Padres baffled. DeGrom also made two fine defensive plays to keep San Diego off the bases as he faced just one batter over the minimum.

Black and right fielder Matt Kemp were ejected for arguing with plate umpire Dan Iassogna in the eighth inning.

No one could question how dominating deGrom was as he retired the first 15 batters.

“After the second or third inning, I knew I could make pitches and was able to make them on both sides of the plate,” he said.

It was deGrom’s second consecutive strong outing, although he got a no-decision in his last start. He worked seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies before being touched for two runs in the eighth inning.

Murphy hit his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run blast after Tejada singled. That pushed the Mets’ lead to 4-0. Murphy and Tejada each had three hits in their first three at-bats.

“Murph and a lot of guys got some big hits,” Collins said.

It was soon 5-0 as left fielder Darrell Ceciliani notched his first major league RBI, and then 6-0 when center fielder Juan Lagares’ single scored Ceciliani to chase Cashner.

The Mets struck in the first inning on a one-out double by Tejada and a single by Murphy, with Murphy’s hit driving in Tejada. Murphy came around to score when Middlebrooks threw wildly to first on Ceciliani’s ground ball for a run-scoring error.

The biggest mistake, though, belonged to deGrom. How else to explain him thinking he was off-kilter and then flirting with a shutout.

“This has been the best I’ve been at repeating my delivery,” he said. “I was staying on top of the ball and getting good ball movement.”

