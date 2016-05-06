Rea flirts with no-hitter as Padres down Mets

SAN DIEGO -- During Thursday’s game against the New York Mets, San Diego starter Colin Rea flirted with the first no-hitter in Padres history.

After the game, a steady rain fell in San Diego.

Both are seldom seen when the Padres are playing at home.

Rea stifled the New York Mets, 5-3, on Thursday night.

In his 12th major league start, Rea (3-1) kept the Mets hitless through 6 2/3 innings.

Yoenis Cespedes stroked a hard single through the infield’s right side for the Mets’ first hit. Second baseman Jemile Weeks was shifted on the bag’s other side and wasn’t close to making a play.

“Someone should have just told me not to shift on Cespedes that time,” Padres manager Andy Green quipped.

Cespedes said he was aware of Rea’s gem.

“The job was just try to go to home plate as a team and get the job done to get a hit,” he said.

The string of 7,519 Padres games without a no-hitter continued. But it didn’t diminish Rea’s stunning performance against one top hitting teams in the major leagues. The right-hander allowed a run, three hits and a walk, with five strike outs, over eight-plus innings.

“I was being more aggressive in the zone, using more of the plate and not being so tentative early in the count,” said Rea, who threw a fastball, curve and cutter. “Then we were able to expand after that.”

Rea, who had pinpoint control, allowed a one-out walk to David Wright in the first and then retired 19 in a row.

“It was definitely in my head and I knew the situation that was going on,” Rea said. “It was fun out there and it was good to get a win.”

He had a pair of close calls as he flirted with baseball immortality against Curtis Granderson.

Center fielder Jon Jay made a sliding catch of Granderson’s line drive in left center in the third.

In sixth, Granderson smoked a grounder up the middle which was flagged down by shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who was shifted toward the first base side of second. The Padres estimated eight balls were hit into shifts.

“The shift came into play multiple times before that,” Rea said. “It saved more hits than we gave up.”

Granderson chased Rea with a home run to open the ninth. Cespedes then hit a two-run homer off reliever Brad Hand.

Fernando Rodney quickly recorded the final two outs for his seventh save.

Jacob deGrom (3-1) saw his four-game winning streak, dating to last year, snapped as he was pulled after five innings. deGrom, who was 7-0 over his last 10 road starts, surrendered three runs on eight hits and a walk.

“Locating the offspeed,” deGrom replied, when asked what he struggled with. “They got some guys with two strikes and I just couldn’t put them away. I was leaving the offspeed in the middle.”

Derek Norris greeted reliever Logan Verrett with his second homer of the year in the sixth, pushing the Padres lead to 4-0. For Norris, who entered the game hitting .138, it was his third hit and put him a triple shy of the cycle.

“It was a great day for him,” Green said. “He called a great game behind the dish and you knew he was going to bust out at some point and time. All those balls were hit hard.”

Then Weeks scored on Jay’s double and a throwing error by Michael Conforto.

The Padres scored in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead.

With one out in the first, Wil Myers redirected an 88 mph deGrom slider over the left field fence for his sixth homer on the year. That is only two fewer homers than Myers had all of last season.

Norris opened the second with a double to right, and he scored on Rea’s base hit to center, the pitcher’s first career RBI.

In the third, Brett Wallace reached on a walk and scored on Ramirez’s two-out parachute double down the left field line. Some shoddy baserunning by Melvin Upton Jr., who overran third base and was erased, derailed a potential rally.

NOTES: Padres INFs Alexi Amarista (hamstring) and Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) continue to make progress and could soon be headed for rehab assignments. ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross, out since his Opening Day start due to right shoulder inflammation, hasn’t resume playing catch. .. Ted Williams and Ken Caminiti will be inducted posthumously into the Padres’ Hall of Fame this summer. ... Mets LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) has yet to regain his velocity despite posting a 1.43 ERA through eight minor league rehab outings. There is no timetable for his return. ... Mets manager Terry Collins will return to Petco Park as the NL skipper for the All-Star Game on July 12.