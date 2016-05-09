Mets pull out victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- As the Mets’ eighth-inning setup reliever, left-hander Antonio Bastardo won’t be credited with the save in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Padres at Petco Park Sunday afternoon.

But Bastardo saved the Mets.

Bastardo entered the game in the eighth inning Sunday with the Mets leading 4-3. Oh, and the bases were loaded and no one was out following consecutive singles by Jon Jay, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp.

All Bastardo did was walk off the mound 15 pitches later with the inning over, the bases still loaded and the Mets still leading 4-3 -- which turned out to be the winning score.

Bastardo struck out pinch-hitter Derek Norris. Then he retired Melvin Upton Jr. on a pop fly to first baseman Lucas Duda. And he supplied the coup d‘grace by strikeout out Alexei Ramirez.

Bastardo’s assortment of pitches? Fastballs.

“All fastballs,” said catcher Kevin Plawecki. “I went out and asked him if he wanted to go to anything else. He said ‘fastballs.’ He had a lot of movement.”

“Antonio kept the ball up and away,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “Those are tough pitches to get on top of. And he’s got real good numbers against a couple of those guys he faced today.”

Closer Jeurys Familia then came on to retire the Padres in order in the ninth to preserve the win for Matt Harvey (3-4). The save was Familia’s 10th of the season and second in as many games as the Mets rebounded to win the last two games to earn a split of the four-game series.

As the Mets celebrated the win, Padres manager Andy Green wasn’t pleased as the Padres fell to 0-10 in the final game of their 10 series this season.

“We had three chances to score with the bases loaded and didn‘t,” said Green. “That’s on us. Everyone takes it hard when we don’t come through in those situations. We had every opportunity to win this game and we didn’t get it done.”

Before Bastardo took over, the Mets forged a 4-3 lead behind Yoenis Cespedes’ 11th homer of the season two RBI singles by Asdrubel Cabrera and six solid innings from right-handed starter Harvey, who allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Harvey also scored the decisive fourth Mets run after doubling in the sixth.

“Matt really had to grind,” said Collins. “And in the fifth inning, he could have broken down but he didn‘t.”

The Padres scored twice in the fifth on a two-run homer by reserve catcher Christian Bethancourt and lost both the tying run and their starting pitcher when Andrew Cashner suffered cramps in both hamstring when unsuccessfully trying to score from first on a double by Jay.

Bethancourt immediately followed a one-out single by Ramirez by rifling a Harvey pitch 434 feet for a two-run homer -- one of the longest drives hit to straight-away left in Petco Park’s 13-season history.

With two-out, Cashner, who also suffered the loss, struck out but reached first when Harvey’s third strike sailed past Plawecki for a wild pitch. Jay then pulled a double into the right-field corner, Cashner getting the green light as he approached third. The Mets’ relay from right fielder Curtis Granderson through second baseman Wilmer Flores beat Cashner to the plate, Plawecki’s tag just beating a head-first slide by the pitcher. A video appeal “confirmed” the call.

“I still think I was safe,” said Cashner, who appeared to reach the plate with his hand before being tagged by Palwecki. The question seemed to be, did Cashner touch the plate. “I still think I was safe,” Cashner said a second time.

Cashner had cramps in both hamstrings during his sprint around the bases and departed the game four pitches into the sixth inning.

Cashner opened the sixth with two straight strikes to Mets third baseman Eric Campbell when Bethancourt went to the mound to consult to with the right-hander. After Cashner’s next two pitches to Campbell were balls, Bethancourt returned to the mound and summoned the Padres’ trainer and Green.

The decision was quickly made to remove Cashner for “precautionary reasons.” “He’s fine,” said Green. “There are no limitations on him moving forward.”

Cashner struggled early while Harvey sailed through the first four innings, the only hit off the Mets’ right-hander being Cashner’s bunt single up the third-base line with two out in the sixth.

Meantime, the Mets scored three runs with eight hits off Cashner in the first three innings.

New York scored twice in the second, the rally starting with a two-out double by Plawecki, who scored on a single by Campbell. Harvey followed with a single and Granderson walked to load the bases ahead of Cabrera’s first RBI single.

Cespedes made it 3-0 in the third with his second homer in as many games and his 10th on the season -- a 366-foot drive to left off a 0-1 fastball from Cashner, who allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings. The Padres turned double plays to get him out of two jams.

After reducing the Mets lead to one, the Padres bullpen surrendered the decisive fourth run in the top of the sixth. Harvey doubled off the fence in center -- the ball traveling 40 feet farther than Bartolo Colon’s historic career-first homer Saturday night -- and scored on a two-out single by Cabrera.

The Padres pulled back to within a run in the bottom of the seven on a one-out, bad-hop double by Bethancourt, who advanced to third on a fly to right and scored on a balk by Mets reliever Jim Henderson.

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker missed Sunday’s game with a sore shin, but is expected to return to the lineup Monday. Walker sat out two of the last three games in San Diego. ... The Padres placed 2B Jemile Weeks on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring strain suffered Saturday night while running to first on a seventh-inning bunt. INF/OF Jose Pirela flew in from Triple-A El Paso Sunday morning to take Weeks’ spot on the 25-man roster. ... The Padres now have four middle infielders on the 15-day disabled list -- Weeks, regular 3B Yangervis Solarte, regular 2B Cory Spangenberg and INF/OF Alexi Amarista. Solarte, Amarista and Weeks all have hamstring strains, while Spangenberg is out with a quad strain.