Preview: Mets at Phillies

David Wright returned from the disabled list just in time to haunt the Philadelphia Phillies at one of his favorite venues and will look to do so again Saturday when his New York Mets continue a three-game road set. Wright – sidelined since Aug. 2 with a strained right hamstring – came back from a seven-week layoff to hit a two-run homer to power the Mets to their fourth win in six games. The home run was his 18th at Citizens Bank Park – tied for his most at any opposing stadium.

Wright’s homer also allowed him to pass Mike Piazza for second in franchise history with 221. Philadelphia (71-82) clinched its first losing season since 2002 in Friday’s 6-4 setback, but is 18-15 under interim manager Ryne Sandberg – including a 15-9 mark at home on his watch. Chase Utley, who is batting .345 in September, went 1-for-4 in the series opener and is batting 7-for-18 with two homers and 10 RBIs during the Phillies’ last four home games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (11-10, 3.47 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Tyler Cloyd (2-5, 5.06)

Despite not factoring into the decision, Gee handcuffed Miami over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. The Texas native has logged at least six frames in 15 consecutive outings while his last effort marked the seventh time over his last nine turns he has allowed two runs or fewer. However, Gee has struggled in each of his last three starts versus the Phillies, going 0-2 with a 10.29 ERA.

Cloyd, who has made three starts since being recalled on Aug. 20, fell to 0-3 with an 10.93 ERA over those three outings following Sunday’s 11-2 setback at Washington. The 26-year-old lasted four innings for the second straight turn and is winless in four starts overall since June 6. Cloyd will face the Mets for the first time this season, but went 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in two starts against them in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wright is batting .345 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 13 games against Philadelphia this season.

2. The Phillies homered three times off Gee in each of his last two starts in Philadelphia.

3. Mets LF Eric Young Jr. has a major league-best 24 stolen bases since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Mets 6