Preview: Mets at Phillies

Coming off a solid season debut, Cole Hamels makes his first home start of 2014 when the Philadelphia Phillies meet the New York Mets on Tuesday. Hamels, who began the season on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis, allowed two runs in six innings of Wednesday’s 5-2 loss at Dodger Stadium. The former World Series MVP went 3-7 at home a season ago despite a respectable 3.79 ERA in front of the home fans.

Jonathon Niese will get the nod in the opener of the quick two-game set for New York, which enters with six wins in its last eight games. Philadelphia also has won six of eight, including the final two games of its weekend set in Arizona. Carlos Ruiz enters this series with 11 hits in his last 22 at-bats and seven RBIs in his last six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), The Comcast Network (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (1-2, 2.45 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (0-1, 3.00)

Niese has given up two runs over 12 2/3 innings across his last two starts and notched his first win Wednesday against St. Louis behind 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Domonic Brown, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley - Philadelphia’s top left-handed hitters - could be in for a long night, as Niese has given up only three hits in 19 at-bats against southpaws this season. For their careers, Brown, Howard and Utley are a combined 3-for-40 versus Niese.

Hamels was not happy about being pulled after 86 pitches against the Dodgers and will aim for a longer effort against the Mets as he continues to build strength in his arm. His career numbers against New York (7-13, 4.44 in 26 starts) are his worst against any National League East opponent. Several Mets have outstanding lifetime stats against Hamels, led by David Wright (.349 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 63 at-bats) and Daniel Murphy (.353 in 34 at-bats).

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RP Jonathan Papelbon has converted eight consecutive save chances and has not allowed a run in 10 straight appearances.

2. The Mets’ last six wins have come by a total of 12 runs.

3. Ruiz is one of the only Phillies with good career numbers against Niese (7-for-21 with a homer).

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Mets 4