Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets have quietly developed one of the best pitching staffs in the majors. Bartolo Colon aims to continue the Mets’ trend of strong pitching performances Wednesday when New York wraps up a quick two-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are 7-3 away from home this season and enter this matchup with a 7-2 record in their last nine games.

During that nine-game stretch, New York has allowed more than three runs in a game only once. Jonathon Niese and two relievers limited the Phillies to five hits in Tuesday’s series opener -- a 6-1 win by the Mets. Daniel Murphy had three hits and an RBI for New York, but has not hit a homer in 2014 after belting a career-high 13 a season ago.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), TCN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (2-3, 4.50 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-2, 3.52)

Colon is coming off one of his best starts of the season -- a 4-1 victory over St. Louis in which he gave up one run and four hits over seven innings. The 40-year-old struck out eight Cardinals without issuing a walk, improving his 2014 strikeout-to-walk ratio to 26-to-3. Colon has spent most of his career in the American League and only has five career starts against the Phillies, going 1-2 with a 4.65 ERA.

Kendrick has never been much of a strikeout pitcher and has punched out more than four in only one of his five starts. He struck out two in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and overcame 10 hits to allow only two runs without getting a decision. Kendrick is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA lifetime against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ryan Howard has two career at-bats against Colon -- both of which resulted in home runs.

2. David Wright owns a .317 average in 41 at-bats against Kendrick while Murphy is 5-for-27 against the Philadelphia right-hander.

3. The Phillies are the only team against which Mets OF Bobby Abreu has not homered. Abreu played for Philadelphia from 1998-2006.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Mets 4