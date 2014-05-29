Preview: Mets at Phillies

Ryan Howard is warming up as the Philadelphia Phillies open a five-game home series with the New York Mets on Thursday. Howard has nine RBIs in the last two games he started, including a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday to give the Phillies a 6-3 victory over Colorado. “I didn’t care too much if it was out or not, I just knew once I hit it it was going to be a base hit and the game was going to be over,” Howard, who was mired in a 2-for-30 slump before going 5-for-9 with a pair of homers in the series, told reporters after his blast landed several rows up in the seats over the left-center field wall.

The Mets defeated Pittsburgh 5-0 on Wednesday, winning their last two games to cap a 4-5 homestand after hitting coach Dave Hudgens was dismissed following Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Pirates and replaced by Lamar Johnson. “I didn’t expect anybody to kind of hang their heads about it,” Wright told reporters about the firing. “Hopefully, the transition to LJ is going to be a smooth one. He’s off to a good start.” Philadelphia’s David Buchanan is coming off a victory in his major-league debut and opposes Zack Wheeler, who hasn’t won in his last seven starts (0-3) but continues to show the potential which New York hopes will translate into more victories.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-5, 4.63 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (1-0, 3.60)

Wheeler has pitched well enough to win with four quality starts during his drought and the Mets are 3-4 in those turns. The Georgia native, who turns 24 on Friday, allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of New York’s 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday. Wheeler pitched twice against Philadelphia in 2013 - his first season - and recorded a 3.18 ERA in 11 1/3 innings while losing one start and receiving a no-decision in the other.

Buchanan, who was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace the injured Cliff Lee in the rotation, allowed two runs and five hits in five innings of a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “A dream,” the 25-year-old Georgia native told reporters afterward. “Just to be out there, have my family out there and to do it in front of the home fans – I‘m overwhelmed with emotion right now. It was an experience of a lifetime.” Buchanan was 5-1 with a 3.98 ERA at Lehigh Valley.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins on Wednesday played his 2,000th game - all with Philadelphia - and is second in club history to Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt (2,404).

2. The Mets sent C Juan Centeno to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and are expected to activate C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) on Thursday.

3. The five-game series, which concludes Monday, is the result of an April 30 rainout and the teams have split four meetings this season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Mets 2