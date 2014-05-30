Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets are 3-0 since changing hitting coaches, but they showed off their future hopes with an inspiring display of power pitching in Thursday’s 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Phillies. Zack Wheeler and youngsters Vic Black and Jenrry Mejía - new additions to the bullpen - combined for 15 strikeouts in the opener of the five-game series. Rafael Montero, another top prospect, looks to lead the Mets to their seventh straight win in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Phillies fell to 3-4 on their 11-game homestand after dropping six in a row at home to New York for the first time since 1971. Slugger Ryan Howard, who had collected nine RBIs in his three previous games, had his 12-game hitting streak against the Mets snapped in unceremonious fashion by striking out in all four plate appearances Thursday. Jimmy Rollins also was hitless in four at-bats to extend his slump to 1-for-19.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-2, 4.96 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (3-4, 3.51)

With Dillon Gee suffering a setback in his return from a strained lat muscle, Montero has a chance to extend his audition to remain in the starting rotation. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic turned in a superb effort in his third major-league start, striking out 10 and limiting Arizona to one run on two hits over six innings. One issue for Montero is the long ball - he’s surrendered four in three outings.

Burnett was looking like one of the better acquisitions of the offseason following a four-game stretch during which he went 2-0 and permitted a total of three runs, but his performance has dipped markedly over his last four outings. Burnett gave up six runs (four earned) and a season-worst 11 hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out. Control continues to be an issue for Burnett, who has walked at least four in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 6-for-47 with the bases loaded this season.

2. Burnett is 5-6 in 20 lifetime starts against the Mets but has held them to a .204 batting average.

3. RHP Black, promoted from the minors when Jose Valverde was released earlier this week, has five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Mets 2