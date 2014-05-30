Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets are 3-0 since changing hitting coaches, but they showed off their future hopes with an inspiring display of power pitching in Thursday’s 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Phillies. Zack Wheeler and youngsters Vic Black and Jenrry Mejía - new additions to the bullpen - combined for 15 strikeouts in the opener of the five-game series. Rafael Montero, another top prospect, looks to lead the Mets to their seventh straight win in Philadelphia on Friday.
The Phillies fell to 3-4 on their 11-game homestand after dropping six in a row at home to New York for the first time since 1971. Slugger Ryan Howard, who had collected nine RBIs in his three previous games, had his 12-game hitting streak against the Mets snapped in unceremonious fashion by striking out in all four plate appearances Thursday. Jimmy Rollins also was hitless in four at-bats to extend his slump to 1-for-19.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-2, 4.96 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (3-4, 3.51)
With Dillon Gee suffering a setback in his return from a strained lat muscle, Montero has a chance to extend his audition to remain in the starting rotation. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic turned in a superb effort in his third major-league start, striking out 10 and limiting Arizona to one run on two hits over six innings. One issue for Montero is the long ball - he’s surrendered four in three outings.
Burnett was looking like one of the better acquisitions of the offseason following a four-game stretch during which he went 2-0 and permitted a total of three runs, but his performance has dipped markedly over his last four outings. Burnett gave up six runs (four earned) and a season-worst 11 hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out. Control continues to be an issue for Burnett, who has walked at least four in four starts.
1. The Mets are 6-for-47 with the bases loaded this season.
2. Burnett is 5-6 in 20 lifetime starts against the Mets but has held them to a .204 batting average.
3. RHP Black, promoted from the minors when Jose Valverde was released earlier this week, has five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Mets 2