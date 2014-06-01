Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies certainly are going the extra mile during their extended five-game series, highlighted by consecutive contests spanning 14 innings apiece. The Mets vie for both their fifth win in six outings and the series victory when the National League East rivals reconvene at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. After host Philadelphia won Friday’s marathon, David Wright provided the fireworks a day later with an RBI single in the 5-4 triumph.

Wright is just 3-for-18 in the series but owns a .329 career batting average (23-for-70) versus Sunday’s scheduled starter, Cole Hamels. Ryan Howard also sputtered in the last three games before launching a three-run homer in the seventh inning to reach the 1,000-RBI plateau in his career. The Phillies slugger, who is 2-for-17 with eight strikeouts in the series, has fanned 10 times while going 3-for-21 lifetime against Jonathan Niese.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-3, 2.74 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (1-3, 4.43)

Niese settled for a no-decision in his last start after yielding a two-run single to Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte with two outs in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old exited despite permitting just those two runs on three hits, but his season-high four walks drove up his pitch count. After tossing a seven-hit gem versus Philadelphia on April 29, Niese once again settled for a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings against the Phillies on May 11.

Hamels pitched well in his last outing before serving up a three-run homer to Colorado’s Wilin Rosario in the seventh inning that snapped a tie. The blast spoiled an otherwise solid start by the 2008 World Series MVP, who yielded four runs on three hits in seven frames. Hamels also settled for a no-decision against the Mets on May 11 despite allowing just one run on seven hits while striking out a season-best 10 in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Bobby Abreu, 40, is doing his best to defy Father Time by recording multi-hit performances in four of his last six contests (9-for-20).

2. Philadelphia 3B Reid Brignac, who had the game-winning hit on Friday, is 2-for-10 with six strikeouts in the series.

3. Saturday’s contest lasted 5 hours, 32 minutes - nine minutes more than Friday’s marathon.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Phillies 2