Preview: Mets at Phillies

Bartolo Colon turned 41 years old nine days ago, but the right-hander has done his part to solidify the New York Mets’ shaky starting rotation. Colon takes the mound Monday as the Mets wrap up an extended five-game series in Philadelphia that has featured a pair of 14-inning games having won his past two starts, allowing only two earned runs in 15 1/3 innings. The two teams have played 39 innings in the past three days, New York winning the past two contests.

Philadelphia has lost eight of its past 12 to fall into last place in the National League East, six games behind first-place Atlanta, and is 12-18 at home. The Mets have won seven of their past 11 games and are 14-12 away from home entering the series finale. New York’s bullpen has allowed nine earned runs in 43 1/3 innings in the Mets’ past 12 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (4-5, 4.73 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-2, 3.76)

Colon has defeated the Nationals and Pirates during his winning streak, firing eight innings of two-run ball against Washington before pitching 7 1/3 shutout innings with a season-high nine strikeouts Wednesday against Pittsburgh. He is pitching to contact – opponents are hitting .286 against him, but the veteran has walked only seven hitters in 64 2/3 innings. Colon owns a 1-2 record and 4.65 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

Hernandez has made two appearances against the Mets this season, surrendering one run on six hits in five innings May 9 and pitching two-third of an inning of scoreless relief two days later. He got a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits with five walks in 5 2/3 innings. Hernandez has made three career appearances against New York, posting a 1.50 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colon’s nine-strikeout effort on Wednesday gave him 2,002 for his career.

2. The Phillies are in the midst of playing 41 games in 41 days, through June 29.

3. Mets 1B Lucas Duda hit the game-winning homer in the 11th inning Sunday, extending his hitting streak to five games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Mets 2