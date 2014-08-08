Preview: Mets at Phillies

Fresh off a dramatic three-game sweep, the Philadelphia Phillies look to ride their new-found momentum into the series opener with the visiting New York Mets on Friday. Ryan Howard’s eighth-inning grand slam lifted Philadelphia to a 6-5 victory over Houston on Thursday. New York has lost four of its last five games, including a 5-3 defeat in 13 innings against Washington on Thursday despite three hits from All-Star Daniel Murphy.

Friday’s pitching matchup features a pair of veteran right-handers with 33 combined seasons of major league experience. A.J. Burnett takes the ball for the Phillies, still in search of his first win since the All-Star break. Mets starter Bartolo Colon, who defeated Burnett at Citi Field on July 28, is looking to bounce back from one of his worst performances of the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-9, 4.12 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (6-11, 4.16)

Colon had not allowed a home run in four straight starts before giving up a pair in Sunday’s 9-0 loss to San Francisco. The 41-year-old was charged with six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in that contest - the most runs he has given up since mid-May. In two starts against the Phillies this season, Colon is 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA, including a strong performance in that 7-1 triumph on July 28.

Burnett has endured an up-and-down season and has a chance to break his career high for losses, set when he went 10-15 for the 2011 Yankees. His last four starts have featured two dreadful outings and an abbreviated performance his last time out, when he gave up five runs - one earned - in 1 2/3 innings before getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes. The 37-year-old has faced David Wright and Curtis Granderson a combined 45 times, holding them to six hits (one home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. Murphy has four straight multi-hit games and enters this matchup riding a 10-for-19 hot streak.

2. Howard had eight RBIs in the Astros series, while CF Ben Revere was 8-for-15 against Houston.

3. The Mets have taken eight of 12 meetings between the teams in 2014.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Phillies 1