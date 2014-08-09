Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets are not in the middle of the pennant race but at least they can give their fans something to cheer about by taking out the rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets attempt to make it two in a row when they visit the Phillies for the second of a four-game series on Saturday. New York looked like it was cruising to victory in Friday’s opener before a wild ninth inning caused the Mets to sweat out Bartolo Colon’s 200th career win.

The Phillies are not making a postseason push either but are clearly not without fight, as they pushed the tying run to third base in the ninth inning on Friday before dropping a 5-4 decision. Philadelphia lost a three-game set in New York less than two weeks ago but came into this series with some momentum after a three-game sweep of Houston and has won five of eight. The Mets’ bullpen remains an area of concern but the team is making the City of Brotherly Love feel like home with 10 wins in its last 11 games at Citizens Bank Park.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (4-4, 3.73 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (6-6, 2.42)

Gee is attempting to end a four-start winless streak and began to pull out of the funk last time out against San Francisco. The 28-year-old allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision in that start after going 0-3 with a 9.88 ERA in the previous three turns. Gee put together a quality start against Philadelphia at home on May 10, allowing three runs in six innings, but did not factor in the decision.

Hamels stayed put at the trade deadline and was reportedly pulled back after being claimed by the Chicago Cubs on waivers. All the turmoil behind the scenes has not bothered the California native on the field, where he has allowed a total of two earned runs with 33 strikeouts and two walks in 30 innings over his last four starts. Hamels tossed eight scoreless innings to beat New York on July 29, scattering six hits and striking out eight without issuing a walk.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy has recorded multiple hits in five straight games.

2. Philadelphia CF Ben Revere is 10-for-19 over his last four games.

3. New York designated OF Chris Young for assignment late Friday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Mets 1