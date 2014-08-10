Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets might be in the playoff race if they could play all of their games in Philadelphia. The Mets try to win for the 12 time in their last 13 trips when they visit the Phillies for the third contest of their four-game series on Sunday. New York is halfway to a sweep after posting a pair of one-run victories thanks to strong starting pitching and a bullpen that got the outs when they were needed.

The Phillies, who have dropped 10 of 14 to New York overall this season, managed five hits in Saturday’s 2-1 11-inning setback. Philadelphia looked to be gaining momentum to move out of the National League East basement with a three-game sweep of Houston earlier in the week but now sits four games behind the Mets in the race to avoid last place. New York stayed away from closer Jenrry Mejia (calf) on Saturday as the right-hander is day-to-day.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (7-8, 3.48 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (5-11, 4.74)

Wheeler is in a nice groove with two earned runs or fewer allowed in each of his last seven outings. The 24-year-old did not complete seven innings in any of those turns but worked 6 2/3 frames in each of the last three. Wheeler started against Philadelphia at home on July 30 and allowed two runs on seven hits to pick up the win, improving to 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four career starts versus the division rivals.

Kendrick busted out of a funk by yielding one run and five hits over seven innings without factoring in the decision against Houston on Tuesday. The Texas native went 2-5 with a 6.61 ERA and 57 hits allowed in 49 innings over his previous eight turns. Kendrick lost to Wheeler and New York on July 30, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RHP Matt Harvey (elbow) threw off the mound at the team’s spring training facility on Saturday.

2. Philadelphia LF Dominic Brown is hitless in nine at-bats over his last six games as his playing time has decreased.

3. New York OF Matt den Dekker, who was recalled on Saturday, is expected to get the start against a right-handed pitcher on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 4