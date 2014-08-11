Preview: Mets at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies finally figured out a way to take down the New York Mets on Sunday and will try to earn a split of the four-game series when they host the finale on Monday. The Phillies had dropped 11 of 12 at home to the Mets before storming back from a 6-1 deficit on Sunday. New York’s bullpen has been up and down over the weekend, with Jenrry Mejia and Jeurys Familia taking turns being unavailable on the back end.

The Phillies reside in the basement in the National League East due in part to the struggles of Ryan Howard in the middle of the order. Howard came through with the walk-off hit in Sunday’s 7-6 victory while Chase Utley finished a double shy of the cycle. New York has taken 10 of the 15 meetings between the teams this season and is getting strong performances from Travis d’Arnaud and Lucas Duda in the series.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (5-8, 3.51 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (6-5, 4.39)

Niese is trying to stop a four-start losing streak and was lit up for six runs on eight hits - two home runs - in six innings at Washington on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has not notched more than four strikeouts in any of the last three outings. Niese has had some success against Philadelphia in his career, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.03 ERA in 18 career starts.

Buchanan started in place of Cliff Lee (elbow) on Wednesday and held Houston to three runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. The Georgia native has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven major-league outings. Buchanan started against the Mets on May 29 at home and suffered a loss while surrendering four runs - three earned - in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mejia is dealing with tightness in his calf and is also reportedly putting off surgery for a hernia.

2. Philadelphia claimed veteran RHP Jerome Williams off waivers from Texas and designated RHP Sean O’Sullivan for assignment.

3. New York RHP Jacob deGrom (shoulder) will head back to undergo tests on Monday and will not make his scheduled start on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 4