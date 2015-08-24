Preview: Mets at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies made their intention to avoid a last-place finish known over the weekend and would like nothing more than to throw a wrench in the New York Mets’ plans to win the National League East. The Phillies attempt to continue their climb out of the division basement when they host the Mets in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Philadelphia captured the final three contests of its four-game series at Miami over the weekend to pull into a tie with the Marlins for fourth place in the East and give it five wins in its last six games. The Phillies are 21-12 since the All-Star break and will play 10 games - including seven of the next 10 - against first-place New York over the final five weeks of the season. The Mets found their offense at Coors Field, scoring 33 runs during a three-game sweep, and are set to get even better at the plate when David Wright comes off the disabled list on Monday. Wright (spinal stenosis) has been out since April 14 and is expected to split time at third base with recent acquisition Juan Uribe while he works his way into shape.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (12-6, 1.98 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (4-4, 3.92)

DeGrom is making a run at the NL Cy Young Award as he has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings. The 27-year-old surrendered one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings at Baltimore on Tuesday en route to his second straight win. DeGrom is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in four career starts versus the Phillies, striking out nine while yielding two runs in 7 1/3 frames against them on May 26.

Morgan, who has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, scattered two runs and five hits over seven innings to beat Toronto on Wednesday. The 25-year-old rookie did not walk a batter in either of his last two outings, totaling 13 frames. Morgan is making his first career appearance against New York but is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 30-17 against NL East opponents, including 8-1 versus the Phillies.

2. Philadelphia 3B Andres Blanco is 10-for-24 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. New York 2B Daniel Murphy is 7-for-17 with seven RBIs in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 1