Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets have been flexing their offensive muscle en route to extending their lead in the National League East. The Mets vie for their fifth consecutive victory overall and 10th in 11 meetings this season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday when the division rivals continue their four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Wilmer Flores belted two of his team’s franchise-high eight homers and had five RBIs in Monday’s series-opening 16-7 triumph for the Mets, who have recorded a staggering 49 runs in their last four games. The 24-year-old Venezuelan is 12-for-27 with 10 RBIs and as many runs scored during his six-game hitting streak, but is 0-for-5 versus Tuesday starter Jerome Williams. While New York padded its cushion to a season-high 5 1/2 games over second-place Washington, Philadelphia saw its three-game winning streak halted and fell to 21-13 since the All-Star break. The Phillies’ Andres Blanco is 11-for-28 with six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (7-6, 3.17 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (4-9, 6.10)

Syndergaard has struggled mightily on the road, limping to an 0-5 mark after allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday. The 22-year-old looks to rebound versus Philadelphia, against which he scattered six hits in 7 1/3 frames en route to a 7-0 rout May 27. Syndergaard dropped his next two starts following that outing before posting a 5-2 mark in his last 10 starts.

After three solid starts, Williams was blitzed for eight runs on as many hits in 1 2/3 innings of a 9-7 loss to Miami on Thursday. The 33-year-old surrendered two homers and issued four walks in his short stay on the mound, but looks to rebound in his third meeting with the Mets this season. Williams struggled in his previous two appearances versus New York, allowing five runs on 10 hits in a 6-1 setback on April 15 before issuing four walks in a no-decision on May 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Daniel Murphy, who homered Monday, is 10-for-23 with nine RBIs in his last five contests.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 8-for-19 with four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets 3B David Wright also went deep Monday, marking his 20th homer at Citizens Bank Park - the most of any visiting player.

PREDICTION: Mets 9, Phillies 2