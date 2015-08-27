Preview: Mets at Phillies

Michael Cuddyer and the New York Mets have feasted on the Philadelphia Phillies this season. Cuddyer looks to continue his good fortune as the Mets attempt to complete a four-game sweep of Philadelphia for the first time since Sept. 6-9, 2002, when the National League East rivals meet at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

Cuddyer drove in three runs in New York’s 9-4 triumph on Wednesday to improve to 7-for-10 with two homers and six RBIs in the series. The offseason acquisition has flustered Philadelphia throughout 2015, going 19-for-37 (.514) with 12 RBIs as the Mets have outscored the Phillies 74-38 en route to winning 11 of the 12 meetings. New York has erupted for 64 runs on 16 homers to emerge victorious in six straight overall and seize a season-high 6 1/2-game lead over second-place Washington. Philadelphia has once again made itself at home in the cellar, but Andres Blanco has been one of the few bright spots by batting .400 (14-for-35) with seven runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-9, 3.80 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-14, 4.67)

Niese improved to 3-0 in his last five outings on Saturday despite permitting seven runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 14-9 triumph over Colorado. The seven runs allowed matched the sum total of the previous four starts (26 innings) for the 28-year-old. Niese improved to 10-6 in his career versus Philadelphia after yielding just three runs in 13 1/3 innings to post wins on April 15 and May 9, respectively.

Harang deserved a better fate on Sunday after allowing just two runs on as many hits in seven innings of a no-decision against Miami. The 37-year-old didn’t permit a homer in that contest, but has been taken deep 14 times in his previous 12 games - during which he has limped to a 1-11 mark. Harang has lost both meetings with the Mets this season despite allowing just four runs on 12 hits in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York is batting .357 as a team with 27 doubles during its winning streak.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard is 5-for-13 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored in the series.

3. While the majority of his team has prospered at the plate, Mets RF Curtis Granderson is just 1-for-8 in the series.

PREDICTION: Mets 10, Phillies 2