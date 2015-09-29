Preview: Mets at Phillies

Having already wrapped up the National League East title, the New York Mets have one order of business left as they prepare to open a three-game series against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Mets are trying to maintain their slim edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers for home-field advantage in the first round of the divisional playoffs.

Playing away from home has not fazed the Mets, who carried a franchise-record 11-game road winning streak into the series with the Phillies. New York put on an offensive clinic in its last visit to Citizens Bank Park, amassing 40 runs in a four-game sweep against Philadelphia from Aug. 24-27. The Phillies have much more modest goals, attempting to avoid losing three more games to reach 100 defeats for the first time since 1961. Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon goes for his 15th win overall and fifth victory of the season versus Philadelphia when he opposes David Buchanan.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-12, 4.15 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-9, 7.96)

Colon continued his dominance against the Phillies with a pair of wins five days apart in late August, running his scoreless streak against them to 16 innings. The 42-year-old matched his season high with nine strikeouts with eight innings of four-hit ball on Aug. 31 and fanned eight in seven innings five days earlier. Colon did not factor in the decision last time out, giving up three runs in 6 1/3 innings versus Atlanta.

Buchanan is trying to salvage what has been a disastrous season, but he is trying to build off momentum from a pair of solid performances in his last two turns. The 26-year-old took the loss versus Washington despite six innings of two-run ball on Sept. 15 and did not factor in the decision on Wednesday after giving up two runs (one earned) versus Miami. He has never beaten the Mets, posting an 0-3 record and 4.44 ERA in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard (knee) and rookie 3B Maikel Franco (wrist) could both return to the lineup this week.

2. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes has five homers and 10 RBIs in seven career games versus Philadelphia.

3. The Phillies announced that rookie RHP Aaron Nola will be shut down for the season.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 3