Preview: Mets at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have managed only three victories in 17 tries against the New York Mets in 2015 but can string a pair together when they host the National League East champions on Wednesday. The Phillies, who own the worst record in the majors (60-97), ended New York’s 11-game road winning streak with a 4-3 triumph Tuesday to open the three-game set.

The Mets have won 27 of the 36 meetings over the last two seasons and six of the last seven in Philadelphia as they stand one victory shy of their first 90-win season since 2006. Daniel Murphy has hit safely in 10 straight games while Lucas Duda is rounding into shape for the postseason with five homers and 13 RBIs in his last three contests for the Mets. Duda hit a pair of blasts Tuesday and is 9-for-17 during his five-game hitting streak. Rookie Odubel Herrera snapped out of a 2-for-22 slump with four hits Tuesday for the Phillies, who have won three of their last four contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (1-2, 3.40 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Alec Asher (0-5, 7.52)

Verrett is expected to get his fourth major-league start – and third this month -- with Steven Matz (back stiffness) moved back a day. The 25-year-old Baylor product allowed four runs and five hits over five innings in a 6-2 loss to Atlanta on Sept. 22 and yielded two runs in 13 total frames during his other two outings. Verrett pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Philadelphia on Aug. 27.

Asher lost his fifth straight start last time out but limited Miami to one run and three hits over seven innings in his best outing since being acquired from Texas. The 23-year-old did not permit a home run on Sept. 24 after giving up six blasts in his first four major-league starts. Asher, who faces the Mets for the first time, was 2-0 in four starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after coming to the Phillies in the Cole Hamels trade.

1. Mets RHP Jeurys Familia has notched 42 saves, one shy of the club record set in 2001 by Armando Benitez.

2. Philadelphia’s starting pitchers have allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 straight games – their longest such streak in a single season since 1989.

3. New York 3B David Wright has recorded nine multi-hit contests this month, including two during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 3