Preview: Mets at Phillies

It was a bad night in the standings and a worse one on the injury front for the New York Mets, who will try to avert a three-game sweep against the host Philadelphia Phillies in Thursday afternoon’s series finale. New York coughed up a five-run lead in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss, a defeat compounded when center fielder Yoenis Cespedes and shortstop Wilmer Flores were forced to exit the game early.

The Mets maintained a one-game edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the National League and home-field advantage in the Division Series. Cespedes was hit with a pitch on his left hand and suffered bruises to his middle and ring finger while Flores left the game with lower back stiffness. In addition, left-hander Steven Matz was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday, leaving rookie Sean Gilmartin to make his first start of the season. The Phillies are seeking their fourth consecutive victory after ending New York’s streak of nine consecutive series wins against them.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Sean Gilmartin (3-1, 2.58 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (2-3, 3.07)

Gilmartin has made 49 relief appearances this season but hasn’t pitched more than two innings since Aug. 24 at Philadelphia, when he tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out four. He came back three days later against the Phillies and struck out three in 1 2/3 hitless innings. Gilmartin will be followed to the mound by reliever Tim Stauffer, who has allowed five runs in his last four appearances.

Eickhoff, acquired in the deal that sent Cole Hamels to Texas, gave up three runs in seven innings in a loss to the Mets on Aug. 31 but is closing the season on a roll. The 25-year-old Eickhoff ended a five-start winless drought last time out with seven innings of two-run ball against Washington while racking up a career-high 10 strikeouts. It was the third consecutive seven-inning outing by Eickhoff, who has allowed three runs in that span.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets manager Terry Collins said Cespedes is “OK” but he is planning on resting several starters in the series finale.

2. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis is 6-for-12 with four RBIs and five runs scored in his last three games.

3. Matz, who is dealing with muscles spasms, is expected to pitch this weekend.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Mets 3