Preview: Mets at Phillies

With the festivities of the All-Star Game now in the rear-view mirror, the New York Mets are hoping history repeats itself as a strong second-half surge last season carried the club to the World Series. The Mets look to take the first step on that journey Friday when they open a nine-game road trip with the first of three versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Injuries have proven to be an all-too-frequent obstacle for New York, which has fielded its Opening Day lineup on just nine occasions - with the last being April 22. "Every day, you come in, you write a lineup, and it changes," manager Terry Collins said. "Couple times, things get going good, and then you lose a big piece, be it a pitcher or an offensive piece. It's been hard, It's been tough on everybody." While the Mets are dealing with the injury bug, the topsy-turvy Phillies have dealt with growing pains during their roller-coaster first half of the season. All-Star Odubel Herrera limped into the break mired in a 1-for-15 slump for Philadelphia, which bounced back from a dismal stretch in June to win 10 of its last 13.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), NBC-10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (5-4, 2.61 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-6, 3.92)

DeGrom recorded his second straight win after allowing two runs - both solo homers - in seven innings of a 4-2 victory over Miami on July 6. The 28-year-old has permitted three runs on 16 hits in his last three outings (20 frames) to wash out the sour taste in his mouth following a three-start losing skid. DeGrom improved to 3-0 in his career versus Philadelphia on April 8 after yielding one run on five hits in six innings of a 7-2 romp.

Hellickson has improved his trade value after allowing three earned runs on 14 hits in 18 innings to post a 2-0 mark over his last three outings. The 29-year-old owns a 2-1 career mark versus New York after yielding just two runs on three hits in a 5-2 win on April 10, but his performance 10 days later left plenty for which to be desired. Hellickson permitted four runs on a season-high 10 hits - including two homers - in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes could be ready to return from a right quad strain and resume his dismantling of Philadelphia, against which he has three homers and six RBIs in six games this season.

2. Phillies C Cameron Rupp is batting .323 with five homers at Citizens Bank Park in 2016.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson recorded three multi-hit performances in his last five games, but is just 4-for-22 in his career versus Hellickson.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Phillies 2