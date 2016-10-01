Preview: Mets at Phillies

After guaranteeing that they'd play at least beyond this weekend, the New York Mets look to secure their second straight postseason berth on Saturday afternoon when they visit Philadelphia Phillies in the second contest of their three-game series. New York, which occupies the top wild-card spot, reduced its magic number to one after a 5-1 rout in the series opener on Friday before being denied a spot in the postseason after St. Louis posted a 7-0 rout over Pittsburgh later that night.

Jay Bruce has homered in three straight games and gone deep four times during his six-game hitting streak, during which he is 10-for-20 with eight RBIs and six runs scored. Curtis Granderson is 9-for-19 with seven runs scored during his five-game hitting streak for the Mets (86-74), who have won six of eight to move a season-high 12 games over .500. Odubel Herrera has 25 hits in his last 16 contests for the Phillies, who have dropped five in a row, seven of eight overall and 37 of 53 against NL East representatives since May 20. Herrera has struggled against the Mets in his career (30-for-130) while going just 5-for-25 versus Saturday starter Bartolo Colon.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-8, 3.42 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Phil Klein (0-1, 8.22)

Colon didn't last long in an emotional night in Miami on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 2 1/3 innings of a 7-3 setback. The loss was the 43-year-old Dominican's first since Aug. 15, but facing Philadelphia traditionally has been beneficial for Colon. He won his last two starts versus the Phillies this season to improve to 10-5 against the club in his career.

Klein is receiving the nod in what is expected to be bullpen game after Philadelphia shut down rookie right-hander Jake Thompson. The 27-year-old tossed five innings in a spot start versus San Francisco on Aug. 3, but hasn't ventured past 1 1/3 frames in September. Klein was blitzed for three runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning of relief at the Mets in a 17-0 rout on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 0-for-9 in his last two games after collecting 14 hits in his previous eight.

2. Philadelphia C Cameron Rupp ripped a pair of singles in the series opener and has eight hits in his last six outings.

3. Mets 3B Jose Reyes has hit safely in six straight contests and nine of his last 10.

PREDICTION: Mets 9, Phillies 1