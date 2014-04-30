Mets at Phillies, ppd.: Wednesday’s series finale between New York and host Philadelphia was postponed due to rain.

The game was rescheduled for Monday, June 2 - previously an off-day for both teams. The Mets, who won Tuesday’s opener of the brief two-game set, continue their road trip Thursday in Colorado, while the Phillies are off Thursday before beginning a three-game home set with Washington on Friday.

Kyle Kendrick, Wednesday’s scheduled starter for Philadelphia, will have his turn bumped to Monday as the Phillies will keep their already scheduled rotation for the Nationals series. Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon, who was slated to pitch Wednesday, instead will take the hill Thursday against the Rockies.