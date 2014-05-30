Mets 4, Phillies 1: Chris Young swatted a two-run homer to back 6 1/3 overpowering innings from Zack Wheeler as New York won in Philadelphia for the sixth consecutive time.

Wheeler (2-5) ended a seven-start winless drought, striking out nine and allowed one run on four hits to earn his first victory since April 14 as the Mets won their third in a row. Scott Rice retired the only batter he faced and Vic Black fanned three in 1 1/3 innings before Jenrry Mejía struck out the side in the ninth his fifth save.

Marlon Byrd belted a solo homer for the Phillies, who have been outscored 33-13 during the six-game home skid against New York. David Buchanan (1-1) gave up four runs - three earned - on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in his second major-league start.

The Mets opened the scoring in the second on a bases-loaded, double-play grounder by Travis d‘Arnaud - playing his first game since suffering a concussion on May 13 - and made it 3-0 in the fourth inning when Young clubbed his fourth homer into the seats in left. New York pushed across another run when Curtis Granderson drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Wheeler struck out the first five batters he faced and, after allowing a pair of two-out hits in the second, set down the next 14 batters before surrendering a one-out blast to Byrd in the seventh to make it 4-1 and end his night. Juan Lagares had a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to four games for the Mets.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young broke a 14-game homerless and RBI drought, a span in which he went 3-for-35. ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, who was 5-for-9 with nine RBIs in his previous three games, struck out in all four plate appearances. ... Although the Mets managed to score twice with the bases full, they dropped to 6-for-47 in bases-loaded situations this season.