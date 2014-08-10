Mets 2, Phillies 1 (11): Lucas Duda drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 11th inning as New York outlasted host Philadelphia.

Antonio Bastardo (5-5) came on for the Phillies in the 11th and loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk before Duda ripped a base hit into right field to plate Curtis Granderson from third. Dana Eveland (1-1) worked the 10th to notch the win in relief and Jeurys Familia stranded the winning run on first to pick up his second save as the Mets improved to 10-4 against Philadelphia this season.

Carlos Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a homer and Jimmy Rollins also recorded a pair of hits for the Phillies, who have dropped the first two of the four-game series after coming in with three straight wins. Granderson, Duda and Juan Lagares each recorded two hits for the Mets, who have won 11 of their last 12 in Philadelphia.

New York jumped on top in the fifth inning thanks to some questionable defense, as Phillies left fielder Domonic Brown got a bad read on a fly ball that fell for a single to load the bases. Third baseman Cody Asche made a diving stop on Wilmer Flores’ grounder but did not attempt to get the lead runner at home, instead going to second base as the run scored.

The Phillies finally got to Dillon Gee with two outs in the seventh, when Ruiz belted his third home run down the left-field line. Gee ended up surrendering one run and three hits in seven innings, while Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels was charged with one run and five hits in seven frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed several minutes at the start as the Phillies held an on-field ceremony to induct former manager Charlie Manuel into the team’s Wall of Fame. … Mets RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw off a mound Saturday at the team’s spring training facility. … New York RHP Jenrry Mejia, who got the save in Friday’s series opener, was unavailable with tightness in his calf.