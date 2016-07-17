Phillies pull out victory over Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- Maikel Franco singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ryan Howard homered for the Phillies, who won for the 11th time in 15 games.

The Mets lost for the fourth time in five games.

With one out in the seventh and the score tied at 2-2, Peter Bourjos reached on a throwing error by New York shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. Mets reliever Jerry Blevins (3-1) then walked Cody Asche and was replaced on the mound by Hansel Robles.

Franco blooped Robles' first pitch, a 97 mph fastball, into left field, and Bourjos came around to score.

A wild pitch by Mets reliever Erik Goeddel in the eighth allowed Carlos Ruiz to deliver an insurance run. Ruiz had led off the inning with a double, and advanced to third on an infield out.

Edubray Ramos (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff to earn his first major league victory.

Jeanmar Gomez, the last of four Philadelphia pitchers, worked a perfect ninth to earn his 25th save.

Eickhoff pitched six innings and allowed two runs and five hits while striking out three and walking one. He also went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

New York's Logan Verrett, making just his seventh start among 25 appearances this season, also went six innings. He was 0-4 with a 9.33 ERA in his four previous starts, but he yielded two runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking one.

Leading off the second inning, Howard opened the scoring by lining Verrett's 1-1 slider deep into the seats in right-center field for his 13th homer of the season and the 370th career. Howard drew even with the late Gil Hodges for 77th on Major League Baseball's all-time list.

The Mets transformed leadoff doubles into runs in the third and fourth innings.

Juan Lagares had the first of those and went to third on Verrett's sacrifice before scoring on Jose Reyes' sacrifice fly.

Curtis Granderson opened the fourth with a two-base hit, advanced on Neil Walker's groundout and came home on a sacrifice fly by Travis d'Arnaud to give New York a 2-1 cushion.

Philadelphia knotted it in the fifth. (Jerad) Eickhoff led off with a double, but could only advance to third when Odubel Herrera followed with another double, high off the right-field wall. The runners held on Peter Bourjos' groundout, but Eickhoff was able to score on a bouncer off the bat of Asche.

Mets first baseman James Loney threw Carlos Ruiz out at the plate when he attempted to score on Eickhoff's infield single in the sixth, and the Mets were denied when Asche, the Philadelphia left fielder, made a sliding catch of Cabrera's line drive to the gap after the New York loaded the bases with two down in the seventh.

NOTES: Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who missed the three previous games with a strained right quadriceps muscle, was again held out of the starting lineup. ... This series brings together familiar faces with Phillies rookie OF Tyler Goeddel and his older brother Erik, a Mets reliever. They could become the second set of brothers to square off in Philadelphia in as many years. New York C Travis d'Arnaud played against his brother Chase on Sept. 30, 2015 at Citizens Bank Park. ... Phillies rookie 1B Tommy Joseph celebrated his 25th birthday, but he was not in the starting lineup.