Wright’s home run lifts Mets past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- In case you missed David Wright’s official return Friday, he announced it again Saturday.

Wright hit his second home run since being activated from the disabled list on Friday to lead the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 at a soggy Citizens Bank Park.

The game ended after 6 1/3 innings and a one-hour, 28-minute delay because of heavy rains.

“Alright,” New York manager Terry Collins said afterward. “Thanks for waiting.”

The Mets (70-84) erased a 1-1 tie by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth and the Phillies (71-82) retaliated with three in the bottom half, but time ran out on Philadelphia as Wright and New York won for a second straight night.

“Offensively, we put together that big inning,” Wright said. “The rain kind of helped us out because they obviously had a lot of momentum going into the later part of the game.”

After missing six weeks with a hamstring injury, Wright has gone 4-for-8 with a pair of homers, three RBIs and three runs scored in two wins for the Mets. In Wright’s absence, the New York went 19-26.

“Being how competitive everybody is in this clubhouse, it’s nice to win whether you’re in third place, fourth place, last place, whatever,” Wright said. “Winning is a lot more fun to come into the clubhouse when the music’s playing and guys are in better spirits when you win baseball games, no matter what position you are in.”

According to Collins, Wright will get a day off for Sunday’s series finale.

The offenses were mostly quiet until Daniel Murphy hammered a solo homer off the facing of the right-field second deck to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the sixth and a jolt of energy to their offense.

After the home run, Philadelphia starter Tyler Cloyd gave up a single, hit a batter and allowed a two-run triple by Juan Lagares. The triple resulted in Cloyd’s exit after a rocky start to the sixth.

“The third time through the lineup he seems to struggle at times,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

What went wrong?

“Balls were getting too much of the plate and they got some good swings,” Cloyd said. “I have to work on consistently being down in the zone.”

Travis d‘Arnaud’s RBI double capped the Mets’ four-run sixth to put New York ahead 5-1.

While Cloyd uncoiled, Mets starter Dillon Gee’s history against the Phillies caught up to him before he settled down. Philadelphia scored three runs in its half of the sixth on Jimmy Rollins’ RBI double, Carlos Ruiz’s RBI groundout and Chase Utley’s run on a wild pitch.

Gee, who entered with a career 7.66 ERA against the Phillies, hung on for the win by surviving six innings of four-run ball.

“Just trying to execute pitches and for the most part, I thought I did that tonight,” Gee said. “Had a rough sixth inning, but I was fortunate the guys gave me good support.”

After registering just five hits on Friday and falling behind 5-0 in the fourth inning, the Phillies struck first on Saturday.

With runners on first and third and one out, Cody Asche scored Domonic Brown with a sac fly to center field. Brown avoided d‘Arnaud’s tag by sliding around the plate and slipping in his hand to score the game’s first run.

Collins argued the call but not for long.

“I didn’t have a red flag to throw,” Collins joked.

Wright took Philadelphia’s run back by hitting his opposite field home run in the fourth, and the Phillies never led again.

Philadelphia and New York have split their 18 meetings this season (9-9). The teams finish their season series on Sunday afternoon.

NOTES: Wright’s fourth-inning home run was his 19th at Citizens Bank Park, his most in any visiting ballpark. It’s also the most by any visiting player in Citizens Bank Park history. ... Phillies 1B Darin Ruf had a multi-hit game for the fourth time in his last six games. ... Cloyd has allowed 17 earned runs in his last 13 innings pitched. ... Gee has pitched six or more innings in a career-high 16 straight starts. ... Murphy’s homer tied his career high of 13, which he set in 2009.