After 14 more innings, Mets finally beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- After a 14-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, the New York Mets got a second chance to finish 14 right Saturday.

Mets third baseman David Wright hit a line drive to left field that scored shortstop Ruben Tejada with the go-ahead run in the top of the 14th inning, and the Mets got even with a 5-4 win.

“We just hung in there,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We finally got David in a big situation and got a big hit.”

Carlos Torres, the Mets’ seventh pitcher in the game, nearly gave it up in the bottom of the 14th. He walked third baseman Reid Brignac and gave up a single to catcher Carlos Ruiz before striking out center fielder Ben Revere, getting shortstop Jimmy Rollins to line out and then striking out second baseman Chase Utley to end it.

“In the bottom of the 14th,” Collins said, “I can’t even begin to tell you what happened. Look up and guys were all over the bases, but they made outs.”

Buddy Carlyle earned the win, giving up two hits in three innings. The 36-year-old journeyman was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to give the Mets’ bullpen reinforcements after the 14-inning game Friday.

“I absolutely salute the job Buddy Carlyle did, coming in here,” Collins said. “He pitched last night and flew all day, got in here and gave us three innings we had to have. We knew we had Carlos for one inning. When it came to the last inning, he was out of gas. Now you’re talking about hurting guys and I‘m not into that.”

Phillies pitcher Antonio Bastardo (3-3) was credited with the loss after giving up two walks and the winning run in the 14th inning.

The Phillies used a late rally, scoring all five runs in the seventh inning and later, to push the second game into extras after trailing by four runs.

First baseman Ryan Howard started it off with a three-run home run in the seventh and right fielder Dominic Brown hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth to tie the game.

“We had numerous opportunities,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We had 14 innings and several chances to pull out a win, which would have been a good win for us. We had the chances; we just didn’t get it done today.”

Early on, the Mets hit Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Kendrick often. Outfielder Chris Young and second baseman David Murphy, the first two batters in the lineup, reached base with singles in the first inning. After two outfield popups, former Phillies outfielder Bobby Abreu brought Young home with a single, and first baseman Lucas Duda hit an RBI double to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Mets left-hander Jacob deGrom cruised through the Phillies’ lineup right out of the gate. DeGrom’s first three innings were perfect and included six strikeouts on 40 pitches the first time through the lineup.

Kendrick settled down in the second and third innings and retired eight straight batters, but Tejada’s solo home run in the fourth gave the Mets a 3-0 advantage.

Tejada struck again in the top of the sixth inning with a single that scored Abreu and gave the Mets a 4-0 lead. Tejada finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks.

Kendrick finished the sixth with the four-run deficit intact. Tony Gwynn Jr. pinch-hit for Kendrick in the bottom of the sixth after Kendrick had allowed eight hits and four runs on 117 pitches.

The Phillies cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh with Howard’s three-run home run to left field to make it a 4-3 game. The hit lifted Howard to 1,000 RBIs, making him the fastest active player to do so -- in just 1,230 games.

DeGrom pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and three runs while striking out 11 -- his first double-digit strikeout game in the majors.

The two teams have now fought head-to-head in 28 innings during two games, and both bullpens are feeling the sting. Both Collins and Sandberg said more roster moves are a possibility just to bring in fresh bodies for Sunday.

“It’s exhausting,” Sandberg said. “It goes a long way with the pitching staff. We have a quick turnaround tomorrow, but both teams fought for 28 innings.”

NOTES: Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Mets had scored 4.92 runs per game on the road, best in the National League. The Nationals, at 4.66, are second. ... Despite the loss, the Phillies play their best on the weekends. Philadelphia boasts a 12-5 record on Saturday and Sunday games. ... The Mets hit the road often in June, playing 23 of their next 31 games away from Citi Field. New York is 2-1 in the midst of a season-high 11-game trip.