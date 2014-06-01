Duda pushes Mets past Phillies in 11th

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets played 39 innings in the last three games at Citizens Bank Park.

On Sunday, in yet another extra innings matchup, Lucas Duda had enough.

Against Phillies relief pitcher Phillippe Aumont, first baseman Duda hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning to propel the Mets to a 4-3 victory, their second extra-innings win in as many days.

After Aumont walked Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, Duda sent a two-out shot to left-center field to take the permanent lead.

“Travis got on base and I was lucky enough to square the ball up and go yard,” Duda said.

“That’s the Lucas Duda that I saw,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “That kind of juice to left-center field is what got him in the big leagues.”

Pitcher Josh Edgin (1-0) earned the victory for the Mets, striking out the side in his one inning of work while Jenrry Majia got his sixth save. Aumont (0-1) was credited with the loss after giving up the decisive home run.

Phillies starter Cole Hamels got into some trouble in the top of the second inning, allowing the first two hitters he faced on base with singles. An outfield popup moved outfielder Chris Young to third with one out, but Hamels was able to force a double play to keep the game scoreless.

The Mets struck first in the top of the fourth. Third baseman David Wright led the inning off with a double, which was followed by an infield single that hugged the third-base line that moved Wright to third. Young popped up in foul territory, but it was deep enough for Wright to tag up and score the game’s first run.

First baseman Ryan Howard immediately took the lead away from the Mets in the bottom of the inning. After catcher Carlos Ruiz hit a one-out double, Howard connected on a 1-0 pitch that was sent to center field for his 11th home run of the season to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead for their only runs of the game.

Thanks to a couple of miscues in the sixth inning on the Phillies’ part, the Mets were able to tie the game after right fielder Curtis Granderson hit a sacrifice fly to score first baseman Eric Campbell.

Hamels would make it to the end of the seventh inning, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out eight batters on 125 pitches. The Mets’ Jonathon Niese would allow eight hits and two earned runs in eight innings on 91 pitches as both starters earned no decisions.

“(Hamels) gives us the opportunity, no question about it,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We came up short on the offensive side, he pitched well with the wind today.”

After playing so many innings in just three games, Collins has tried to keep the bullpen from encountering injury. Down to one of their last relievers, Duda’s home run saved his manager from making some tough decisions if the game continued.

“The main thought was, how are we going to get to (relief pitcher Dana) Eveland, because he was our last line,” Collins said. “We had a couple guys that we knew could give us a couple of innings, but we just took a flying shot and thankfully Luke hit the homer.”

Trailing by two runs, Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd made it interesting with a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, but Majia was able to retire the next two batters with ease.

NOTES: With Sunday’s loss, the Phillies snap a streak of alternating wins and losses. They had done so in the previous nine games. ... Not including Sunday, Mets pitchers have earned 41 strikeouts over its last three games, the most in team history over any three-game stretch in a single season. ... In the past, June has not been the Phillies’ best month. Philadelphia has had a winning record in the month of June once in the past six seasons and four times in the last 11.