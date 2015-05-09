Hamels pitches Phillies to win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- It took a mid-career adjustment on the part of Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels to reverse his struggles against the New York Mets.

It took a little help from his teammates to beat Mets ace Matt Harvey on Friday night.

Hamels pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run and four hits, in his 3-1 victory.

“Cole,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “was in control of the game the whole way.”

First baseman Ryan Howard hit a go-ahead solo homer and drove in two runs for the Phillies, who handed Harvey (5-1) his first loss this season. It was, in fact, his first loss since Aug. 24, 2013, as he missed last season following elbow surgery.

Harvey also lost for the first time in six career decisions against the Phillies.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 with a walk and two steals for Philadelphia, which won for just the third time in 10 games.

Hamels (2-3) struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. He also threw two wild pitches to tie a career high.

While he is just 9-14 against the Mets in his career, he has gone at least seven innings and surrendered no more than one earned run in his last five starts against New York.

“I don’t tip my pitches anymore,” he said. “That was kind of a big deal when you have guys like (Carlos) Beltran and (Jose) Reyes and Carlos Delgado -- some big-time veteran guys I had to face for quite a few years.”

None of them are with the Mets anymore, and Hamels has made the necessary adjustment.

“I knew I was tipping,” he said. “I just had to figure out how not to let them know. I think I’ve been able to figure it out since then. ... When guys don’t know what’s coming, it’s a little easier to get them out.”

Hamels is, however, just 2-0 over those five starts against the Mets, as run support has been an ongoing issue. Since the beginning of the 2014 season, he has received an average of just 3.09 runs of support per nine innings pitched, the fourth-lowest norm for any qualified major league starter. He is 9-0 over 15 starts in that span when the Phillies score at least three while he is in the game.

“All I can do is try to give our team a shot,” he said. “It hasn’t gone as I’ve planned, as much, this year, but there’s always time to just get back at it and just start something great and get on a roll.”

Ken Giles pitched a perfect eighth inning for Philadelphia. Jonathan Papelbon worked the ninth for his sixth save. It was also his 112th with the Phillies, tying him with Jose Mesa for the franchise’s all-time record.

Harvey was seeking to become the fourth Met to win his first six starts of a season, and the first since Frank Viola in 1990. Instead he allowed three runs and six hits over six innings. He struck out a season-low four and walked one.

“He did all right,” manager Terry Collins said. “They certainly didn’t knock him around. We’ve got to score more runs. He pitched fine.”

Harvey didn’t necessarily agree.

“We needed zeroes,” he said, “and I didn’t do that.”

He was pitching for the first time since last Friday, when he beat Washington, a result of the Mets having Monday and Thursday off this week.

“It’s different, but we’ve all been going through it,” he said. “You just have to deal with it.”

The Phillies scored in the first inning when Galvis singled, stole second and came home on Howard’s two-out single.

The Mets drew even in the fourth when Hamels’ wild pitch allowed first baseman Michael Cuddyer to score from third. But Howard hit Harvey’s first pitch in the bottom of the inning, a 95 mph fastball, into the seats in center field.

It was Howard’s sixth homer of the season, all of which have come in the last 15 games.

The Phillies made it 3-1 on an RBI single by right fielder Ben Revere in the fifth.

NOTES: The Mets said 3B David Wright, on the disabled list since April 15 with a right hamstring injury, has developed lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides. ... Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley, batting .103 entering the game, returned to the lineup after being rested by manager Ryne Sandberg the two previous games. Sandberg called it a “combination of a mental break and also maybe (a chance to) change his luck a little bit. ... Hopefully it will do him a lot of good.” ... The Mets placed RHP Dillon Gee on the disabled list with a mild groin strain. RHP Bartolo Colon will start in Gee’s place on Sunday against the Phillies. General manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that RHP Noah Syndergaard will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and make his major league debut when he starts Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field.