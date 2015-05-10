Lagares breaks out of slump, rescues Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares hadn’t been hitting. His teammate, shortstop Ruben Tejada, hadn’t been playing.

Both contributed greatly to the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Lagares hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Tejada started a spectacular double play one inning later, helping the Mets hang on.

Lagares’ homer, his first of the season, ended an 0-for-16 slump and made a winner out of Jon Niese (3-2).

“I’ve been hitting the ball hard to people,” said Lagares, who had not homered since Aug. 26, 2014, a span of 209 plate appearances. “I just come here positive every day and keep fighting. It’s a long season.”

Niese, who gave up a pair of unearned runs in the sixth led off the seventh by singling off Aaron Harang (3-3). One out later, Lagares hit Harang’s 1-0 fastball into the seats in left.

“It was supposed to be down and away,” Harang said, “and I totally missed my spot. You can tell by his swing he was looking fastball.”

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the eighth against relievers Carlos Torres and Alex Torres. Buddy Carlyle was then summoned from the Mets’ bullpen to face catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg considered pinch-hitting Ryan Howard, who did not start, but ultimately stuck with Ruiz. He hit a hard ground ball to the right of Tejada at short. Tejada made the play, spun and fired to second baseman Dilson Herrera for the force.

Herrera then made an accurate throw to first despite the takeout slide of Cesar Hernandez, and just nipped Ruiz.

Mets manager Terry Collins said it was a “terrific play,” and praised Tejada for staying ready despite scant playing time. Saturday’s game, in which he also went 2-for-3 with a walk, was just the 10th in which he has appeared.

“It’s not difficult (to be prepared),” Tejada said, “because you come here to work -- come here every day, ready to play. If you’re not playing you work hard.”

Jeurys Familia then pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in as many opportunities. He leads the National League in that category.

Niese went seven innings and allowed two unearned runs and five hits while striking out six and walking one. He improved to 5-0 over his last seven starts against the Phillies; he is 10-6 against them overall.

“I felt good with all of my pitches,” he said. “I was able to use my fastball inside. I was able to establish that. That kind of helped with everything else.”

He said he wasn’t surprised Collins let him hit in the seventh, even though the Mets were trailing, since he had a low pitch count.

“I thought it was the right move,” Niese said. “It’s much appreciated, that’s for sure. When I got done with the inning, I grabbed my hitting stuff. I figured I was going to stay in.”

Harang, pitching on his 37th birthday, went seven innings and allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning, when Hernandez, Philadelphia’s second baseman, booted a two-out grounder by first baseman Lucas Duda, allowing Tejada to score from third.

Tejada had doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on Niese’s sacrifice. Right fielder Curtis Granderson had walked and Lagares had popped to short, bringing Duda to the plate.

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jeff Francoeur and an RBI double by Ruiz. Both runs were unearned because of Herrera’s throwing error to begin the inning, after a bouncer off the bat of left fielder Ben Revere.

NOTES: Neither 1B Ryan Howard nor 2B Chase Utley started for the Phillies, because they entered the game a combined 7-for-58 (.121) with 16 strikeouts against Mets LHP Jonathon Niese. It was the third time in four games that Utley, hitting .099 and in an 0-for-19 tailspin, did not start. “One of the first benchmarks starting the season is 100 at-bats,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He has to just get good at-bats and sting the ball and hopefully the hits will start coming. Look at it a month from now, to see where he could be.” ... Utley did single as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. “Maybe that will get him started,” Sandberg said. Howard also flew out as a pinch hitter in that inning. ... The Mets’ pitching staff entered the game with 54 walks, fewest in the majors and fewest in team history after 29 games.