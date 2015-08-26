Mets slip past angry Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets continue to win, though their latest success left the Philadelphia Phillies fuming.

Pinch hitter Michael Cuddyer snapped a tie with a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning, and the Mets beat the Phillies 6-5 Tuesday night.

“You’ve got to figure out ways to win,” New York manager Terry Collins said after his team’s fifth consecutive victory and 17th in 23 games. “It starts with pitching.”

Mets pitchers recorded a season-high 16 strikeouts. That included nine in five innings by starter Noah Syndergaard, who earned his first road victory of the season while improving to 8-6.

The 16 strikeouts were also the most by Phillies hitters since May 17, 2014, when they fanned 17 times against the Mets.

The Phillies were angered in the seventh inning at what they considered a quick pitch by New York reliever Hansel Robles to pinch hitter Darin Ruf.

Philadelphia outfielder Jeff Francoeur began screaming at Robles from the dugout, and bench coach Larry Bowa was likewise incensed -- so much so that several Mets players and coaches started toward the Phillies’ dugout. Words were exchanged, and Bowa was ejected.

“Let the guy step in the box, that’s all I ask,” Francoeur said. “That’s the whole point. It’s chicken (bleep).”

Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said the Mets quick-pitched at times in Monday’s 16-7 victory over Philadelphia, adding that it was “a little fuzzy” to Ruf.

“The ump must know that the batter is ready,” he said.

Robles, who retired all five hitters he faced, did not believe he did anything wrong.

“I was surprised they were mad about it,” he said. “The batter was in the box and the umpire pointed to me.”

Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, meanwhile, said he was telling Robles to wait before firing.

“(Ruf‘s) head was down when he threw it,” d‘Arnaud said.

Collins did not disagree.

“I saw a quick pitch, and Larry went like Larry is,” he said. “He’s pretty intense. ... He coached for me. He’s one of my best friends. I just said, ‘Until they make the pitch illegal, you can do it.’ We see it all the time.”

Center fielder Yoenis Cespedes homered for the Mets, who maintained a 5 1/2-game lead in the National League East over the Washington Nationals, 8-3 winners over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis and first baseman Ryan Howard hit two-run homers for the Phillies, who dropped their seventh straight to the Mets and their 11th in their past 12 games against New York.

Philadelphia led 4-3 entering the sixth, but first baseman Daniel Murphy drew a leadoff walk from Jerome Williams (4-10). One out later, second baseman Kelly Johnson singled, with Murphy advancing to third.

Jeanmar Gomez relieved Williams and retired the first hitter he faced, shortstop Wilmer Flores, but left fielder Michael Conforto walked to load the bases. D‘Arnaud then walked after an eight-pitch at-bat to force in the tying run, despite being in a 1-2 hole at one point.

Cuddyer, batting for Syndergaard, then blooped an 0-2 fastball from Gomez into center field, bringing home two runs and giving the Mets a 6-4 cushion.

The Phillies cut it to 6-5 on a run-scoring groundout by catcher Carlos Ruiz in the bottom of the sixth, and they had two men aboard in the eighth. Jeurys Familia retired Ruiz to end the latter threat, and he set down the side in order in the ninth to earn his 34th save.

Syndergaard, 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA in nine previous road starts, allowed four runs (two earned) and four hits. He walked two.

“That’s news to me, that that was my first road win,” he said. “I try not to pay too much attention to that. I just like going out there and giving quality performances, letting the offense work and getting a victory out of it.”

Williams went 5 1/3 innings and yielded five runs (four earned) and five hits while striking out five and walking two.

One night after the Mets hit a club-record eight home runs, Cespedes lined Williams’ eighth pitch of the game into the Phillies’ bullpen in center field. The homer, Cespedes’ seventh since coming to New York in a July 31 trade with Detroit, came after right fielder Curtis Granderson reached on an error, and gave New York a quick 2-0 lead.

The Mets added a run in the second on Syndergaard’s RBI double, but Galvis and Howard hit their two-run homers in the third, putting Philadelphia on top 4-3. Howard’s homer, his 21st of the season, came with two outs and followed an error by Johnson on a grounder off the bat of Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera.

NOTES: The first seven hitters in the Mets’ lineup homered in Monday’s 16-7 victory over Philadelphia, something no major league team had done before, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin mentioned the possibility that his team will use a six-man rotation in September in order to limit the number of innings worked by young pitchers such as RHP Aaron Nola. It is, however, far from a certainty. “There’s a lot of things that we’ve discussed,” Mackanin said. ... Mackanin also said it has been “a disappointing year” for RHP Justin De Fratus, owner of a 5.93 ERA. “Numbers count,” Mackanin said. “It doesn’t mean he’s out of the picture (going forward). It just means we have a decision to make.”