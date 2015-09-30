Phillies end Mets’ 11-game road winning streak

PHILADELPHIA -- In a season teetering the brink of 100 losses, the Philadelphia Phillies found little opportunity for celebration.

On Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, however, the Phillies experienced some rare enjoyment playing the division rival New York Mets. For just the third time this season, Philadelphia got the better of the 2015 National League East champions, posting a 4-3 win.

“Overall, it was a nice day and we can smile,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said.

The last-place Phillies (60-97) improved to just 3-14 against the playoff-bound Mets (89-68) while snapping New York’s franchise-record road-winning streak at 11 games.

First baseman Darin Ruf connected on a three-run home run in the first inning, and the bullpen worked 4 1/3 largely effective innings to lead Philadelphia, which is looking to avoid its first 100-loss season since 1961 (47-107).

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera went 4-for-4, and left fielder Aaron Altherr drove in what turned out to be a crucial insurance run in the seventh inning.

”It was a full team effort. Everyone did a good job,“ Mackanin said. ”Ruf’s three-run homer gave us some confidence going into that game. It was nice to see him come through. He’s been swinging the bat better against right-handers.

“It is a nice feeling when after a game, you come in and there’s a line of relief pitchers waiting for you with smiles on their faces.”

New York got two home runs from first baseman Lucas Duda, accounting for all three of the team’s runs.

The Mets scored three or more runs in a 32nd consecutive road game, the longest streak in the National League since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. However, on Tuesday night, New York left 12 men on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

“We had some chances,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s one of those things.”

New York, which will play the winner of the National League West in the NL Division Series starting Oct. 9, is looking to secure home-field advantage in the series. Entering Tuesday, the Mets were two games ahead of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We’ll get here and get after it (Wednesday),” Collins said.

Left-handed reliever Adam Loewen (1-0) picked up his first major league win since 2007 by throwing one-third of an inning in the fifth. Loewen relieved right-handed starter David Buchanan and stranded two runners with a big strikeout of first baseman Lucas Duda.

Buchanan threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in 78 pitches. Mackanin then decided to turn it over to Loewen against the lefty-swinging Duda.

“It was part of the matchup,” Mackanin said. “Loewen came up big after (throwing a) wild pitch -- he settled down and got a big out. I did it because of a threat of rain. I wanted to play it like it was the eighth or ninth inning.”

Closer Ken Giles nailed down the win for his 14th save despite allowing a two-run homer to Duda in the ninth. Duda, who finished 3-for-5, has five homers in his past three games and 27 on the season.

“It’s great,” Collins said of Duda. “He’s swinging the bat very well, and it’s just when we need him to get hot.”

New York right-hander Bartolo Colon (14-13) allowed three runs over five innings for his shortest start since Aug. 21, when he lasted 3 2/3 innings against the Rockies.

Mets left-hander Jon Niese, who was moved to the bullpen prior to the game as New York prepares its postseason roster, threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed a run on three hits.

“I felt great,” Niese said. “I felt my stuff was really good. Coming out of the ‘pen, something’s working, you’ve got to stick with it and not get too cute and throw pitches you have no business throwing.”

The Phillies jumped on Colon early thanks to Ruf’s blast to center field. Herrera and Altherr hit back-to-back singles before Ruf connected on his 11th home run of the season.

Prior to the three-run first, Colon had thrown 16 consecutive scoreless innings against Philadelphia dating back to May 25. He entered the game 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.

The Mets got one run back in the top of the fourth inning when Duda hit a towering solo home run to center field.

An RBI single by Altherr in the seventh inning turned out to be the difference as Duda blasted another in the ninth to trim the deficit to one.

NOTES: Mets LHP Steven Matz had his start pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday because of discomfort after sleeping Monday night. The Mets don’t believe it to be serious. RHP Logan Verrett will start Wednesday. ... 3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) is set to rejoin the Phillies on Friday for the team’s final series of the season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. ... LHP Jon Niese was moved to the bullpen as New York begins to construct its playoff roster. Niese, who made 29 starts during the regular season, will not be in the team’s four-man playoff rotation. RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Matt Harvey and RHP Noah Syndergaard are locks, and the fourth spot is between RHP Bartolo Colon and Matz. ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) could be available to pinch-hit during the three-game series against the Mets. He left the Sept. 14 game after being hit on the knee with a throw and hasn’t played since.