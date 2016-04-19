Wright’s first two homers of season lift Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- David Wright always feels comfortable in Citizens Bank Park. Noah Syndergaard is beginning to look comfortable everywhere.

Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings and Wright hit his first two home runs of the season as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Monday night.

Lucas Duda and Neil Walker hit back-to-back homers for New York, which won for the fourth time in five games to even its record at 6-6.

The 23-year-old Syndergaard (2-0) allowed one run and five hits while striking out eight and walking two, attacking the Phillies from the outset. Six of his first 12 pitches were clocked at 100 mph or faster, which is in keeping with the velocity he showed in his first two starts. According to FanGraphs, his fastball was clocked at an average of 98.1 mph, best in the majors.

“Everything was clicking in the first inning,” he said. “It gives me confidence to throw whatever pitch.”

His start certainly made an impression on Mets manager Terry Collins.

“I was saying, ‘Boy, he must feel good in warm weather,'” Collins said. “The second thing was, ‘I hope he’s throwing something else besides 100 mph heaters.'”

Syndergaard mixed in some effective breaking balls, but with the Mets up 2-1, he struck Cameron Rupp out looking with another 100 mph fastball to extinguish a two-on, two-out threat in the sixth.

“He’s gotten so good, so fast,” Collins said of the young right-hander. “It’s remarkable.”

Almost the stuff of video games, according to Wright.

“If you build a player and put abilities up to max,” he said, “he’s the guy you want to build.”

Wright hit a solo homer off Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (1-2) in the first and another off reliever Elvis Araujo in the ninth, the 21st multi-homer game of his career and his first since June 20, 2013, in Atlanta.

He increased his home run total in Citizens Bank Park, already the highest by a visiting player, to 22.

“Maybe it’s just I’ve played here so much,” he said. “Can’t explain it. It’s a good place to hit, certainly, but other than that, I think I play a lot here.”

Eickhoff took the loss despite working seven solid innings for the Phillies, who fell for the third time in four games.

“We’ve got to find a way to score more runs,” said manager Pete Mackanin, whose team has scored 36, fewest in the National League. “We’re in all the games we’re playing, except a few. We just need to score.”

Duda snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-out RBI double in the sixth, sending a looping fly ball to left after Yoenis Cespedes tripled off Eickhoff.

Philadelphia left fielder David Lough, who was shading Duda toward right, made a diving attempt at the ball after a long run, but it glanced off his glove. That allowed Cespedes to score as Duda raced to second.

Duda added a solo homer, his first of the season, off reliever David Hernandez in the eighth inning. Walker followed with his fourth homer, giving the Mets a 4-1 cushion.

It was the first time the Mets went back to back since Sept. 5, 2015, at Miami, when Wilmer Flores and Travis d‘Arnaud victimized Brad Hand.

Wright’s homer off Araujo in the ninth made it 5-1.

Philadelphia (6-8) tacked on a run against reliever Jeurys Familia in the ninth on an infield bouncer off the bat of pinch hitter Andres Blanco.

Eickhoff allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked three.

“I was just trying to keep guys off-balance and keep us in the game as much as I could,” he said.

He was particularly heartened when he struck out Curtis Granderson and Wright to escape a two-on, one-out jam in the seventh.

“I was kind of emotional, real excited to get out of that,” he said. “Gotta keep our team where I wanted to keep them.”

Wright launched a 2-2 fastball from Eickhoff into the seats in right-center field with one out and the bases empty in the first.

The Phillies drew even in the third. With one out, Freddy Galvis doubled to center. He stole third and came home when Odubel Herrera punched a single through the left side of the infield.

NOTES: The 1-week-old son of Mets RHP Jacob deGrom was released from an Orlando hospital Monday. DeGrom was placed on emergency family leave over the weekend to be with his wife, Stacey, and son after the younger deGrom faced unspecified health issues. ... The Phillies optioned OF Cedric Hunter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and selected the contract of OF David Lough from the same club. Hunter was hitting just .088 with the Phillies, while Lough, who previously spent time in the majors with Kansas City and Baltimore, was hitting .280 in six games for Lehigh Valley. He went 1-for-4 Monday. ... Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud missed his second game in a row due to a bruised left elbow.