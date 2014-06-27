Preview: Mets at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates can move two games above .500 for the first time in 2 1/2 months when they host the New York Mets on Friday night in the second contest of a four-game series. Rookie Gregory Polanco, who homered and had four RBIs in the series opener, has hit safely in 14 of 16 games since he was called up from the minors. “It’s a good time for him to be included on our club and he’s obviously making a difference since he’s been up here,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Pittsburgh has won five of six and still has nine games remaining against three sub-.500 clubs on its 10-game homestand as it attempts to make up ground in the National League Central. New York also had won five of six and appeared to be turning a corner before dropping its last two games to Oakland and the Pirates. A pair of promising rookie pitchers will square off with New York’s Jacob deGrom opposing Pirates right-hander Brandon Cumpton.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.75 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (3-2, 4.93)

DeGrom finally broke into the win column in his eighth major-league start, tossing seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball in a 4-0 win at Miami on Saturday. That performance followed the worst outing of deGrom’s brief career, when he was shelled for six runs on 12 hits in a 6-2 loss at St. Louis. DeGrom blanked Pittsburgh on five hits over 6 2/3 innings on May 26, a start in which he issued a career-high five walks.

Cumpton is also coming off a stellar effort, limiting the Chicago Cubs to two hits over seven scoreless innings on Sunday. It matched the longest outing of the season for the former Georgia Tech product, who has surrendered only one homer in 52 1/3 innings this season. Cumpton also pitched well against deGrom and the Mets in New York last month, giving up two runs (one earned) over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Mets 3B David Wright has hit safely in 10 consecutive games.

3. Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez collected three hits in the series opener and was 2-for-3 against deGrom last month.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Mets 3