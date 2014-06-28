Preview: Mets at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have persevered without the ace of their pitching staff for 3 1/2 weeks and will welcome back right-hander Gerrit Cole when they host the New York Mets on Saturday in the third of a four-game series. Cole has been sidelined since June 3 due to shoulder fatigue but the Pirates have gone 13-9 in his absence and have won six of their last seven. A victory Saturday will push Pittsburgh three games over .500 for the first time since April 10.

The Mets have dropped three straight following a three-game winning streak but a potentially bigger problem could be looming on the horizon. Captain David Wright, who has hit safely in 10 straight, was scratched from the lineup Friday and sent back to New York to undergo an MRI exam on his left shoulder. Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese carries an impressive streak into the matchup with Cole, limiting the opposition to three runs or fewer in 19 straight starts dating to last season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (4-4, 2.78 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.64)

Niese capitalized on some rare run support to win for the first time in a month last time out, allowing three runs in six innings of an 11-5 victory at Miami. That ended a five-start winless drought for Niese, a span in which New York managed 13 runs. Niese had a no-decision against the Pirates on May 27 after permitting two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings - the only time in his last seven starts he has failed to pitch six innings.

Cole went 3-0 over his four previous starts before going on the disabled list, capped by an outing at San Diego in which he yielded one run over 5 2/3 innings. Cole, who is 2-0 in five home starts this season, has allowed three runs or fewer in six straight outings and eight of his last nine. The former No. 1 overall pick made his only start against the Mets last year and took the loss, giving up three runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in seven straight games.

2. Mets 1B Lucas Duda has eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh traded former All-Star closer Jason Grilli to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Ernesto Frieri, who, like Grilli, lost his closer’s job this season.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Pirates 3